Bringing the pain: Mustang dominates rival Yukon in annual Bedlam dual

It was Bedlam at Yukon High School Tuesday when Mustang invaded rival territory to take on the Millers in the annual wrestling dual.

The Broncos dominated Yukon 40-24 to improve to 2-0 on the year in dual matches.

Last year at home, Mustang won eight of the 14 dual matches but all six of Yukon’s wins were falls, giving the Millers the victory. This year was a different story.

“We came in not wanting to give up the extra-points,” Mustang coach Brian Picklo said. “We talked about that coming into tonight. I still thought we gave up too much but I am proud of my guys for grinding this out. This was a great atmosphere. This rivalry is a great one to be a part of.”

The most anticipated and exciting match of the night was at the 145-pound weight class between Yukon’s Jaxen Gilmore and Mustang’s Tate Picklo. Gilmore is a senior and a state champion for Yukon and Tate is a freshman and an up and coming star in the high school wrestling ranks.

It was a tightly contested match with each wrestler scoring points and trading the lead. Tate started to take control midway through the second period and took a commanding 7-4 lead over Gilmore.

At the end of the second frame, Tate had Gilmore nearly pinned but the buzzer sounded. Gilmore struggled to get up and looked dazed. After being attended to by the Yukon athletic training staff, they decided to call the match giving Tate the upset victory over the state champion.

It was a key victory for Mustang in the dual. The score going into the 145-pound match was 13-9 and Yukon had seized some of the momentum Mustang had gained early in the contest. The win gave the Broncos a 19-9 lead and the Millers never recovered.

“We knew Gilmore didn’t have the cardio it took to stay with Tate for three periods,” Picklo said. “He (Gilmore) is a good wrestler technique wise but we had a lot of confidence with Tate going into the match. I honestly think Gilmore was looking for an exit rather than having to fight it out. He didn’t want to lose to a freshman. It’s a little bit easier for him to say that it was an injury default.”

Following the grueling match, Gilmore was taken to Mercy Hospital via ambulance for precautionary reasons but he has checked out fine.

The dual began with the 106-pound match between Mustang’s Keegan Luton and Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey. Luton defeated Mahaffey 13-5.

At the 113-pound bout, Mustang’s Tucker Owens beat Yukon’s Studd Morris 5-3 in an exciting back-and-forth match.

In the 120-pound match, Mustang’s Joe Lupton won a hard fought battle over Yukon’s Noah Hanscom 5-1.

At 126-pounds, Mustang’s Cameron Picklo took on Yukon’s Kylon Burgert and it was Cameron coming away with the victory 5-2.

Yukon got its first win of the night at the 132-pound match when Wallace Tilley beat Mustang’s Blake Sanchez 5-2.

In the 138-pound match, Mustang’s Prince Stevenson was pinned in the third period by Yukon’s Landis Scoon.

At 152-pounds, Mustang’s Joe Sylvestor defeated Yukon’s Beau Batchellor in a second period fall.

In the 160-pound match, Yukon’s Cody Johnson pinned Mustang’s Jack Kitchingham in a third period fall.

Mustang’s Brannigan Reyes fell to Yukon’s Waylon Heger 6-5 in the 170-pound match. In the 182-pound match, Mustang’s Cooper Meadows pinned Yukon’s Landon Donoho.

At 195-pounds, Mustang’s Judson Rowland pinned Yukon’s David Pineda in the first period. In the 220-pound match, Yukon’s Corbin Gordon pinned Mustang’s Adam Denham in the second period and in the 285-pound match, Mustang’s Blake Russell beat Yukon’s Ashton Aldridge 9-6.

Altogether, Mustang won nine out of the 14 matches against Yukon.

“This was a good win,” Picklo said. “We are happy to get this win but we still have a lot of improvement to make. We are still early in the season, so we will go back to work and try to keep improving. It was good to get this win though.”