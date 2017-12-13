Taking Tahlequah: Yukon girls win season’s first tournament

Following their dominating win over Green Country in round one of the Tahlequah tournament, the Yukon girls’ basketball team captured the tourney championship after winning their next two games.

The Miller ladies defeated Class 3A’s highly-ranked Tahlequah Sequoyah team 65-62 in overtime Friday in the semifinal round and then beat highly-ranked Class 5A’s Tahlequah team 63-55 in the championship game Saturday.

Yukon’s Ashlyn Basler was named the tournament’s most valuable player and Meya Case was selected to the all-tournament team.

“I could not be more proud of the girls for how they played and the effort they gave this weekend,” Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff said. “In Wednesday’s practice, we talked for about an hour –and-a-half about some things and how we needed to enjoy the reward of our hard work, and that reward is the games. We have been pressing too much and putting too much pressure on ourselves and that is not a good thing when you are trying to win games.”

In the championship game against Tahlequah, Yukon trailed by seven points at halftime. Wyckoff said he talked to his team about taking advantage of the opportunity during the break.

“I just told them that it felt like we should be winning this game,” Wyckoff said. “We were playing at the pace we wanted to play at and we were executing for the most part. The girls just came out and played with an unbelievable amount of confidence in the second half.”

Against Sequoyah, Yukon trailed by three with only several seconds remaining on the clock. Basler drained a three-pointer to force the game into overtime and the Millers won the OT period 9-6.

“I felt like we gained an enormous amount of confidence with that win against Tahlequah-Sequoyah,” Wyckoff said. “They are a terrific basketball team that is very well-coached and has a ton of really good players. When we came out on top in that game, it just felt like we were about ready to get on a roll.”

Against Tahlequah-Sequoyah, Basler led the way with 18 points. Becka Cammon added 15 points. Case finished with 13 points. Jules Martin totaled 11 points. Sunny Middleton had four points and Jaylee Watson and Kristen Readell each had two points.

Against Tahlequah, Basler was again the leading scorer for Yukon with 15 points. Cammon added 13 points. Martin finished with 12 points. Readell had 10 points. Middleton finished with nine points and Case had four points.

Yukon played at Southmoore Tuesday and the Millers host Edmond Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday in the final game of 2017 before Winter Break.