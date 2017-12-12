Central Elementary cancel classes for Wednesday

Yukon school officials said Tuesday that school has been canceled Wednesday for students at Central Elementary School due to the flu.

Officials posted onto the school’s website that 30 percent of students at Central Elementary were absent from class on Tuesday.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Thursday, as normal. However, officials say students who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms or who have not been fever-free for at least 24 hours should not return to class on Thursday.

All teachers and staff are to report as scheduled unless notified by their supervisor, the website states.