Obituary: Karen Alaina Hott

Karen Alaina Hott of Mustang, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on December 6, 2017, at the age of 52 after a lifetime battle of Crohn’s and other health issues. She was born on June 3 1965, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Karen was a graduate of Mustang High School in 1983, where she was active in volleyball and softball. She ended her nearly 28 years of employment with Integris Baptist Hospital in 2014. Karen was affectionally known as “Hotzy” to her classmates, nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jacqueline Hott. Karen is survived by her father, Albert Hott, her oldest brother, Mark Hott and wife, Tammy; her younger brother, Brian Hott and wife Tonya; and her five nieces and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen’s honor with the Kidney Foundation or Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Family and friends are invited to a come and go visitation at McNeil’s Funeral Service in Mustang on Friday, December 8, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.