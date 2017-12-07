New subdivision appeals to empty-nesters, retirees

By Chris Eversole

Norman-based Landmark Fine Homes is bringing a new development concept to the Mustang and Yukon areas.

The 127-lot Springs at Skyline Trail, which is part of Landmark’s Reunion series, features homes with luxury furnishing on reduced lots sizes in a gated community.

It is located on Reno Avenue between Czech Hall Road and Garth Brooks Boulevard and in the Mustang School District. The Springs is within the Oklahoma City limits, and it is on OKC sewer and water.

All yard maintenance is provided, and the large clubhouse – with an accompanying saltwater pool and an array of fitness equipment – is designed to foster a strong sense of community.

“This concept has worked well in Norman, with about 65 percent of the owners being retirees, 25 percent being empty nesters and the remainder being young professionals,” said sales agent Shannon Carriger.

With the convenience, comes a $150 monthly association fee. “You get a lot with this, when you consider you don’t have to worry about lawn maintenance and the gym is available to you,” Carriger said.

Many of the homes will feature front porches. “We want to create neighborliness, with people not having to worry about traffic going through the street,” she said.

“In Norman, we have regular potluck dinners,” she said. “One couple said they’ve gotten to know more people than they did in the neighborhood they lived in for 14 years before.”

Before introducing this concept, Landmark focused on luxury homes, generally built on the owner’s own lots, from $380,000 to more than $1 million in price.

“We wanted to bring the same upgraded features that we brought to our luxury homes to people who want this type of lifestyle,” Carriger said.

Floor plans range from 1,600 to 2,200 square feet, and prices start in the $230,000s. “I emphasize that this is a turn-key price, including landscaping, fencing, gutters, an irrigation system in front and side and 16 SEER air conditioning,” she said.

All of the nine available floor plans can be customized extensively, including expanding the footprint, widening doorways and moving walls.

“You can choose everything from a craftsman style to a modern style for both the interior and the exterior,” Carriger said.

Keith Taggart, the managing broker of Coldwell Banker Select in Mustang, said he had a listing for a nearby subdivision that is similar.

That subdivision, The Springs at Settlers Ridge, was different that the homes had zero lot lines.

“There is a huge demand for this type of product, but very little inventory, Taggart said. “It’s hard to find such communities.”

His listing was in the $240,000s. “It sold quickly, and open houses were well-attended,” Taggart said.

“The Mustang Chamber is excited to have this concept developing in our area,” said Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Peerman.

The chamber will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the subdivision at 9:30 a.m. Friday.