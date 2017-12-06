Yukon hosts Mayor’s Christmas Party, essay contest winners announced

The winners of the annual Yukon Mayor’s Christmas Party essay contest have been announced.

This year’s theme was “What is the Best Present I’ve Ever Given.” Four Yukon elementary schools participated — Lakeview, Parkland, Ranchwood and Independence.

First-place went to Colin Garrett, a fifth-grade student at Lakeview.

Second-place was awarded to Emerson Doctorman, a fifth-grade student at Lakeview.

Third-Place went to Alexis Holland, a first-grade student at Parkland.