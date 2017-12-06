Swimmers shine in Yukon Invitational

Yukon hosted the Yukon Invitational Swim Meet on Saturday at Mitch Park in Edmond. The Miller swimmers finished ninth overall in the combined team standings with 239 points.

The Yukon boys took fourth-place in the boys’ team standings with 189 points and the Miller girls placed 14th in the girls’ team standings with 50 points. Southwest Covenant participated in the event and the Patriot girls took 13th place in the girls’ team standings with 54 points.

Yitzhak Ramirez took first-place in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle race. Ramirez finished with a time of 5:19.37. Isaiah Auld set a Yukon High School record with his performance in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle race. Auld swam the event in 23.66 seconds, which was good enough for third-place overall.

“Very excited about the boys and what they are doing right now,” Yukon coach Bruce Clifton said. “The girls are young and don’t quite have the same amount of depth as the boys but they are working hard and improving as well.”

Clifton added that the boys are just starting to realize how good they can be.

“They are starting to understand,” Clifton said. “As coaches, we can see it but they are finally starting to see it as well and they are working extremely hard. It’s going to be exciting to see what they can accomplish the rest of the season.”

Some highlights from Southwest Covenant were Hannah Warner taking seventh-place in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle race with a time of 28.46 seconds. Clare Warner finished in 10th place in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle race with a time of 1:04.59. Clare took eighth-place in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle race.

In the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay race, Southwest Covenant took 10th place with a time of 2:06.91. Hannah Warner, Clare Warner, Jaelie Warner and Cassidy Gossen made up the team for the Patriots.

Some other highlights from the Yukon swimmers were Ethan Davidson taking eighth-place in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle race with a time of 57.71 seconds. On top of his performance in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle race, Auld also took fourth-place in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke race with a time of 1:00.62.

Braden Crawford finished in 10th place in the boys’ breaststroke race with a time of 1:17.46 and Ramirez placed third in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly stroke race with a time of 58.38 seconds.

In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay race, Yukon took fifth-place with a time of 1:44.12. Blake Eberhardt, Logan McIntyre, Crawford and Auld made up the team.

In the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay race, the Millers finished in fifth-place with a time of 3:55.05. Davidson, Eberhardt, Crawford and Ramirez made up the team.

In the boys’ 200-yard medley relay race, Yukon took fifth-place with a time of 1:59.04. Davidson, Jared Williams, Ramirez and Auld made up the team.

“I believe there is a lot this team can accomplish this year, especially on the boys side,” Clifton said. “This is the most complete team we have ever had. Our goal is to place at the state swim meet. That would be a huge step for this program.”