Jeremy Reed, Jeff Hall, Perry Olsen set for ‘bucket-list’ experience

Three members of the Yukon football program will get the experience of a lifetime Saturday when Yukon football coaches Jeremy Reed and Jeff Hall will take Yukon senior Perry Olsen to the Army/Navy football game.

The game will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

“This is a bucket-list thing for us,” Reed said. “This game is so special and is so meaningful. It’s the only game being played on Saturday.”

Olsen is verbally committed to play football at the Naval Academy and is expected to sign his letter of intent during the early signing period on Dec. 20.

Olsen received three tickets to the game as a part of the recruiting process. Reed and Hall had been planning to go to this game for several months. Each coach purchased their own plane tickets and they are paying for their stay with their own money.

Olsen’s father asked the two coaches if they would take his son to the game and they could use the two other tickets that the Naval Academy sent to their family.

The Naval Academy runs the same offense that Reed employs at Yukon.

“I believe any coach that believes in option-style football should go to this game,” Reed said. “I have some contacts at Navy, so it will be great to get to see them in action. The pride and sacrifice these players make on both sides is truly amazing.”

Olsen recently received another scholarship offer from the Air Force Academy to play football but Reed said his senior quarterback remains committed to Navy.

“It’s very exciting to have Perry committed to Navy,” Reed said. “It’s a very special place. It’s bigger than the game of football to get a chance to go there. He will be set for life after he graduates. We all are really excited for him.”