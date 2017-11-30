Yukon grapplers top Piedmont to open dual season

The Yukon wrestling team opened the dual season Thursday at home against Piedmont on Homecoming Night for the Millers.

Yukon won the dual match 37-27 by coming out on top in eight of the 14 matches. The Millers had three falls in the dual and were pinned three times by Piedmont.

“It’s good to start the dual season with a win,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “I told the guys going into the match, Piedmont is a good team. I have seen them some this preseason and I knew they would be tough. I thought we won the matches we should win and we fought hard in others to get some wins but we still have a lot to work on going forward.”

The dual started at the 220-pound weight class with Isaac Yancey going for Yukon. Yancey fell in a first-period pin to his Piedmont opponent and the Millers were in a 6-0 hole to open the season.

Things started to turn for Yukon in the second match at the heavyweight class with Ashton Aldridge getting the nod for the Millers. Aldridge outlasted his opponent 3-0 to cut the Piedmont lead to 6-3.

Yukon grabbed the lead in the 106-pound match with a forfeit to go up 9-6. Then, it was Studd Morris for Yukon in the 113-pound weight class getting the big win 19-8 to put the Millers up 13-6.

In the 120-pound weight division, Yukon’s Noah Hanscom battled but fell to his Piedmont counterpart 12-8 and Yukon’s lead was cut to 13-9.

The 126-pound match was an exciting one with the Millers’ Kylon Burgert coming back to win 7-5 from being down 5-3 with only seconds remaining to give Yukon a 16-9 advantage over Piedmont.

The 132-pound match was also exciting as Yukon’s Wallace Tilley won in overtime 5-3 to put the Millers up 19-9.

Caleb Moore took the mat for the Millers in the 138-pound match and fell to his Piedmont opponent 4-0. Yukon’s lead was cut to 19-12.

At the 145-pound match, state champion Jaxen Gilmore was the selection for Yukon. Gilmore dominated his opponent and earned the second-period fall to give the Millers a 25-12 advantage.

Cody Johnson joined the pinning party at the 152-pound match with a first-period pin of his own to give Yukon a 31-12 lead.

In the 160-pound match, Jace Martin lost 9-6 to his Piedmont counterpart to make the score 31-15 Yukon.

Waylon Heger then got Yukon back on the board with a first-period pin in the 170-pound bout to give the Millers a 37-15 advantage.

In the 182-pound and 195-pound matches, Yukon’s Landon Donoho and Corbin Gordon both fell in second-period falls to make the final score 37-27.

“We have a ton of new faces with the amount of football players that came in a couple weeks ago,” Schneider said. “Those guys will only get better with more practice and more reps, so that is what we are focused on right now.”