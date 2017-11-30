Yukon girls suffocate Moore in season-opening victory

Yukon outscored Moore 19-13 in the fourth quarter to secure the season-opening win 49-42 Tuesday at Yukon High School.

Senior guard Becka Cammon was the leading scorer for the Miller girls with 13 points.

“The most important thing is we got the win,” Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff said. “It was an ugly game. We definitely did not play our best basketball but we were able to find a way to win.”

The first half was a defensive juggernaut for Yukon. The Millers held the Lions to eight points in the first quarter and four points in the second. Yukon scored 12 points in the opening frame and eight points in the second.

The Miller girls had a 20-12 advantage heading into the halftime locker room.

Moore stormed back in the third quarter. The Lions outscored the Miller girls 17-10 to cut the Yukon lead to 30-29 heading into the fourth. That’s where the Millers seized control of the game and cruised to the seven-point victory.

“I think we may have gotten a little tight under the game lights,” Wyckoff said. “We have a lot of girls on the team who have not had much varsity game action, so I think they may have been a little tight tonight. You have to give credit to Moore as well. They have some good players over there and they played hard and played well.”

Following Cammon in the point department was Ashlyn Basler with 10 points, Kristen Readel with eight points, Jules Martin and Meya Case with six points, Sydney Brown with three points and Jaylee Watson with two points.

“I’m really proud to get this win,” Wyckoff said. “I told the girls after the game that basketball is like life, it’s not always going to be smooth and easy. Winning a game like this against a good team shows a lot of character with these young ladies. We will go back to work and try and improve but I’m very proud of my team for gutting this one out tonight.”

Next up for the Yukon girls is 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Norman on Homecoming Night for Yukon basketball.