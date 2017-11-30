Offensive struggles sink Yukon in season-opener

Through the first three quarters Tuesday in the season-opening game against Moore, Yukon had 24 points on the scoreboard.

The Millers put up 22 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough in the 52-46 loss to open the season.

“Defensively, we weren’t bad,” Yukon coach Kevin Ritter said. “Offensively, that was one of the worst performances I have ever seen. We missed some shots early in the game and then we started playing individual basketball and we aren’t good enough individually to do that. We weren’t sharing the ball and that is where we are at our best.”

Yukon had three players in double-figures with guard Karsten Berg leading the way with 11 points. Carson Price and Michael Clanton each had 10 points. Austin Olea had seven points and Carvell McKinley and Austin Henry each had four points.

In the opening quarter, the offense was limited for both teams. Moore outscored Yukon 9-4 in the frame. Both teams had open looks but were unable to knock them down.

The scoring picked up a little in the second quarter. Moore put up 13 points and the Millers added 11 but the offensive production was a struggle. The Lions led 22-15 at the halftime break.

“We had some decent looks at the basket in the first quarter,” Ritter said. “They didn’t go in and I thought we panicked a little bit and we didn’t run the offense. We need to play faster. Our half-court game is not very good right now.”

The third quarter is where Moore extended its lead and got a cushion against Yukon. The Lions put 18 points and the Millers managed nine, giving Moore a 16-point advantage heading into the final quarter.

Yukon’s offense came to life in the fourth quarter. The Millers outscored the Lions by 10 points but it wasn’t enough to dig out of the hole they had dug for themselves in the first three quarters.

“I thought we played well enough defensively to win but we weren’t great,” Ritter said. “We still need to play a lot better on defense, but we have to be much better offensively. You can’t score 46 points and expect to win many games. It’s on me. We have to go and get better in practice and get ready for a really good and talented Norman team.”

Next up for the Yukon boys will be Homecoming Night at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Norman.