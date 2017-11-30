Mustang girls dominate Lady Antlers to open season

By Michael Kinney

The Mustang girls basketball team got exactly what they wanted to open the season. Not only did they pick up the victory over Deer Creek, but they did it in convincing fashion.

Led by Curtiera Haywood, the Lady Broncos rolled to a 48-29 victory over the Lady Antlers Tuesday at MHS.

“I felt like we were locked in,” Mustang coach Kevin Korstjens said. “With this group, I could tell (we’ve been locked in) since the second day of school.”

It took a little while for Mustang to get going on the offensive end. From the defense of Deer Creek to the jitters of the first game, the Lady Broncos came up short on several easy shots in the first quarter.

But in the final minute of the quarter, Haywood drained a 3-pointer to put Mustang up 13-8.

The Lady Antlers turned to Lauren Fields to keep the game close. She had eight of her team’s first 12 points.

While Haywood dominated most of the first half, it was Ellise Foreman who gave Mustang a burst to end the half. She drained two 3-pointers in the final minute to put the Lady Broncos up 28-18.

The 3-pointers were the only shots Foreman hit in the first half, but they came at a crucial time.

Mustang’s offensive attack stalled out in the third quarter. They were only able to score 9 points.

However, Deer Creek wasn’t able to take advantage of the opportunity as they posted just 6 points.

Deer Creek was unable to make a game of it in the fourth quarter as Mustang stretched its lead out then coasted to the win.

Part of the reason Mustang had such a lopsided score was their ability to hit their free throws, something they struggled with last season.

“With this group we have several girls who are gym rats and will stay after to work on stuff,” Korstjens said. “They stay after and put it in because they want to be good. They don’t want to just accept that they had a bad day and just throw their hands up. They want to try and control that as much as they can.”

Haywood led all scorers with 20 points. According to her coach, it was a quiet 20.

“She played like I expected her to play,” Korstjens said. “Her versatility is tough to guard when we play her inside and then she comes outside. That’s the kind of player she is. She is big time. They were ranked sixth. She likes playing good teams and in our conference, we have them night in and night out. Just seems like the better the competition, she thrives on it.”

Jaycee Freshour added 12 points while Mia Brown chipped in with 9 for Mustang.

Fields paced the Lady Antlers with 11 points.

The Lady Broncos travel to Norman Friday where they will face Norman North. They then will host Edmond Memorial Dec. 5.