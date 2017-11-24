Obituary: Eldon McCathern

Floyd Eldon McCathern (age 57) from Yukon, Oklahoma passed away and went to be with his Lord on November 17, 2017 after a long struggle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Eldon was born in Oklahoma City on December 2, 1959. He was preceded in death by his brother Leslie Douglas McCathern and survived by his son Ethan and wife Michelle, two grandsons Mason and Baker and daughter Rachel McCathern. He is also survived by his parents Floyd Henry McCathern and Myrtly Louise (Shook) McCathern of Yukon, Oklahoma. He is also survived by seven siblings: Yvonne McGaugh and husband Walter from Hinton, Oklahoma; Joanie Underkoffler and husband Terry from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Don McCathern from Gracemont, Oklahoma; Connie Johnson and husband Marion from San Antonio, Texas; Betty Evans and husband Charles from Allen, Texas; Anita Noland and husband Larry from Yukon, Oklahoma; Lonnie McCathern and wife Kim from Yukon, Oklahoma. Eldon is also remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eldon will be laid to rest at the foot of his brother Leslie in the Yukon Cemetery in Yukon, Oklahoma. The family would like to thank Russell Murray Hospice and his caseworker Diane for assisting Floyd and Myrtle in caring for Eldon. This allowed Eldon to spend his final days at home close to his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Russell Murray Hospice, P.O. Box 1423 El Reno, OK 73036.