Yukon woman accused of stabbing husband

A Yukon woman told police Wednesday that she was defending herself when she stabbed her husband earlier in the day.

Yukon police arrested Kee Ann Lee Zediana, 36, at about 3 a.m. at her home in the 400 block of Owen Avenue after finding her husband with a stab wound to his shoulder.

Police responded at 2:28 a.m. to a reported assault and battery. When they arrived at the home, they found Zediana standing in the driveway. She told officers that she had stabbed her husband, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to the affidavit, officers went inside the house and found Zediana’s husband, Eric, with a stab wound to the left shoulder. A bloody knife was found on a nearby table.

Zediana said the couple had been arguing when she stabbed him. She claimed self-defense, stating that her husband had physically abused her in the past, although police did not notice any injuries on her, the affidavit states.

Eric Zediana was taken to Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was treated for his injuries.

Kee Ann Zediana was arrested on a complaint of domestic abuse in the presence of minor children.