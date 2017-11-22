Yukon native Luis Guerra wins third Chill Your Cheeks 5K

Luis Guerra graduated from Yukon High School in 2015 but that doesn’t stop him from coming home to compete in one of his favorite races.

Guerra has been competing in the Chill Your Cheeks 5K since he was a junior in high school. He is now a 21-year-old junior in college running cross country at Southern Nazarene University. He was a cross country and long-distance track runner at Yukon High School.

Guerra took first-place in the event for the third time since he has been competing. Guerra finished with a time of 17:02, which was close to a minute faster than the second-place finisher.

Guerra said he enjoys getting to compete in his hometown.

“I just enjoy the festivities and togetherness with this event,” Guerra said. “I grew up always running around here on these streets. It’s really cool getting to race in streets I always roamed in. It’s a nice Homecoming for sure.”

Guerra said the cooler temperatures can present a challenge but he said the weather was nearly ideal on Saturday.

“Other than the wind, it was great,” Guerra said. “The wind was brutal but ideally, the temperature you want to run a race in is around 50 degrees, so it felt really nice out here tonight.”

Guerra said he wants to run in the Chill Your Cheeks 5K for as long as he can.

“I want to run as long as possible,” Guerra said. “I love this race, I love these streets and I love Yukon.”