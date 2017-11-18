Yukon swimmers dominate Duncan meet

The Yukon swim teams competed in the Duncan Swim Meet last Friday and the Miller boys and girls took first-place in both team standings and broke four school records.

Isaiah Auld broke the school record in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 2:16.59. That time earned him first-place honors in the competition.

Jake Smith broke the school record in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.57. Smith took first-place with that time.

The boys’ 200-yard medley relay race team set a school record with a time of 2:08.10. Ethan Davidson, Jake Smith, Yitzhak Ramirez and Blake Eberhardt made up the squad.

The boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay race squad set a school record with a time of 1:54.24. Blake Eberhardt, Braden Crawford, Ethan Davidson and Isaiah Auld made up the team.

Here are the rest of the Yukon individual results from the Duncan meet:

In the girls’ 200-yard medley relay race, the Yukon A team took second-place with a time of 2:51.71. Lauren Boswell, Alyssa Wilson, Madison Lee and Amanda Toney made up the squad. The Yukon B team finished in third-place with a time of 3:00.50. Johana Aguilera, Chelsea Fuston, Lindsey Spangler and Jordan Raley made up the squad.

In the girls’ 200-yard freestyle race, Carol Morrison placed fourth with a time of 3:29.54 and Jaydan McCubbin took eighth-place with a time of 3:44.11.

In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle race, Braden Crawford finished in third-place with a time of 2:34.55 and Keaton Fouts placed fifth with a time of 2:54.57.

In the boys’ 200-yard individual medley race, Jake Smith took first-place with a time of 2:51.66 and Logan McIntyre finished in third-place with a time of 3:02.89.

In the girls’ 50-yard freestyle race, Madison Lee placed second with a time of 34.06 seconds. Lauren Boswell took fourth-place with a time of 35.13 seconds. Keigan Davidson finished in sixth-place with a time of 37.48 seconds. Amanda Toney placed seventh with a time of 37.50 seconds. Alyssa Wilson took ninth-place with a time of 38.10 seconds. Jordan Raley finished in 10th place with a time of 39.99 seconds and Lindsey Spangler placed 13th with a time of 41.81 seconds.

In the boys’ 50-yard freestyle race, Blake Eberhardt took first-place with a time of 28.06 seconds. Chris Nelson finished in seventh-place with a time of 33.30 seconds. Eli Johnson placed eighth with a time of 35.30 seconds. Koby Printup took ninth-place with a time of 36.18 seconds. Xander Auld finished in 11th place with a time of 38.50 seconds. Shawn Varghese placed 12th with a time of 39.86 seconds and Jeswin Thomas took 13th place with a time of 41.48 seconds.

In the girls’ 100-yard butterfly stroke, Lindsey Spangler finished in second-place with a time of 1:46.16.

In the boys’ 100-yard butterfly stroke, Yitzhak Ramirez placed first with a time of 1:06.04 and Jared Williams took second-place with a time of 1:38.56.

In the girls’ 100-yard freestyle race, Lauren Boswell finished in fourth-place with a time of 1:19.80. Amanda Toney placed fifth with a time of 1:21.74. Makayla Gilbert took sixth-place with a time of 1:30.55 and Presli Findley finished in 11th place with a time of 1:40.80.

In the boys’ 100-yard freestyle race, Ethan Davidson placed first with a time of 1:03.91. Logan McIntyre took fourth-place with a time of 1:13.94. Farris Abdelaziz finished in seventh-place with a time of 1:21.77. Koby Printup placed eighth with a time of 1:25.29 and Gavin Fields took 10th place with a time of 1:50.40.

In the girls’ 400-yard freestyle race, Carol Morrison finished in second-place with a time of 7:31.88. Johana Aguilera placed third with a time of 7:35.57 and Jaydan McCubbin took fourth-place with a time of 7:55.45.

In the boys’ 400-yard freestyle race, Yitzhak Ramirez finished in first-place with a time of 4:54.27.

In the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay race, Yukon placed second with a time of 2:34.58. Alyssa Wilson, Makayla Gilbert, Lindsey Spangler and Keigan Davidson made up the team.

In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay race, the Yukon B team took third-place with a time of 2:13.22. Logan McIntyre, Keaton Fouts, Chris Nelson and Jared Williams made up the team.

In the girls’ 100-yard backstroke race, Madison Lee finished in second-place with a time of 1:24.62. Johana Aguilera placed fourth with a time of 1:44.42 and Presli Findley took eighth-place with a time of 1:54.57.

In the boys’ 100-yard backstroke race, Isaiah Auld finished in first-place with a time of 1:10.09. Ethan Davidson placed third with a time of 1:15.20. Farris Abdelaziz took fourth-place with a time of 1:35.62. Eli Johnson finished in fifth-place with a time of 1:45.88. Keaton Fouts placed sixth with a time of 1:57.46. Gavin Fields took seventh-place with a time of 2:11.88 and Shawn Varghese finished in eighth-place with a time of 2:31.74.

In the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke race, Alyssa Wilson placed first with a time of 1:49.07. Chelsea Fuston took second-place with a time of 1:52.52. Keigan Davidson finished in third-place with a time of 1:53.72 and Makayla Gilbert placed fourth with a time of 1:53.72.

In the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke race, Braden Crawford took third-place with a itme of 1:26.85. Blake Eberhardt finished in fourth-place with a time 1:31.23. Jared Williams placed sixth with a time of 1:39.47. Chris Nelson took eighth-place with a time of 1:53.78. Xander Auld finished in ninth-place with a time of 2:04.96 and Jeswin Thomas placed 12th with a time of 2:55.97.

In the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay race, the Yukon A team took second-place with a time of 5:30.09. Madison Lee, Lauren Boswell, Keigan Davidson and Amanda Toney made up the squad. The Yukon B squad finished in fourth-place with a time of 6:24.54. Carol Morrison, Presli Findley, Makayla Gilbert and Johana Aguilera made up the team.

In the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay race, the Yukon A team took first-place with a time of 4:28.20. Yitzhak Ramirez, Braden Crawford, Jake Smith and Isaiah Auld made up the squad. The Yukon B squad finished in fourth-place with a time of 5:11.80. Logan McIntyre, Keaton Fouts, Farris Abdelaziz and Jared Williams made up the team.