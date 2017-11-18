Yukon basketball to host Alumni Night

Yukon basketball will host its Alumni Night on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Yukon Tip-In Club (boys) and the Yukon Rebound Club (girls). All Yukon basketball alumni are welcome to attend. There will be free admission for the basketball alumni for the varsity games that night. There will be a hospitality room on the second floor overlook area during the games. Please check in at the basketball alumni table in the foyer that night. RSVP to yukonbasketballalumni@gmail.com.