White tops Red in annual Yukon wrestling dual

The Yukon wrestling program had its annual Red/White Dual on Thursday with the White squad coming out on top 54-34.

“It was a great night,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “We are really excited to have the numbers we have right now. Coach (Jeremy) Reed and the football staff have done a great job in getting guys to come over to the wrestling room after football season ended. Those guys are really tough, now they just need to learn the technique and that’s where my job comes into play.”

There were 20 matches at the high school level beginning with the 106-pount matchup between Cooper Mahaffey and Steven Cook. Mahaffey outlasted Cook in overtime 13-11.

There were two 113-pound matches. The first was Dylan Decher against Studd Morris. Morris got the better of Decher with a pin in the second period. The second 113-pound match was Carlos Duran and Valeria Vallejo. Vallejo defeated Duran in a second-period pin.

The 126-pound bout was a battle between Noah Hanscom and Kylon Burgert. Burgert got the early lead in the match and held on late to win 7-6 over Hanscom.

In the 138-pound match, Colton Pounds took on Jacob Mirkes. Pounds handled Mirkes with a first-period fall.

Next up was the 145-pound match between Caleb Moore and Quincey Leroy. Moore outlasted Leroy in the bout with a 9-1 victory.

There were three 160-pound matches in the dual. In the first 160-pound match, state champion Jaxen Gilmore took on Breydon Teel. Gilmore defeated Teel in a second-period fall. The second bout at 160 was Beau Batcheller against Austin Billy. Batcheller defeated Billy 8-4. The third 160-pound match was Jace Martin against Bryce Williams. Martin took down Williams with a second-period fall.

In the 170-pound match, Noe Rios took on Colby Ellis. Ellis defeated Rios 10-8.

In the 182-pound bout, Gabe Palmer went up against Curtis Burdick. It was Burdick winning with a first-period fall.

There were four 195-pound matches on the night. The first was Cody Burnett against Landon Donoho. Donoho defeated Burnett in a first-period fall. The second was Cameron Martin against Elijah Wallace. Wallace defeated Martin in a first-period fall. The third 195-pound bout was Aaron Wolf against Isaac Yancey. Wolf won in a first-period fall. The fourth match at 195 was Caleb Betts against Braden Cosby. Cosby won with a second-period fall.

There were two 220-pound matches. The first was David Pineda against Corbin Gordon. Gordon got the best of Pineda in a first-period fall. The second was Murilo Favore against Lucio Contreras. Contreras won in a third-period fall.

The only heavyweight match of the night was Ashton Aldridge against Gavin Kester. Aldridge defeated Kester in a first-period fall.