School foundation honors grant recipients

For Jennifer Redway, a grant from the Yukon Public School Foundation for Excellence means that her students at Parkland Elementary will get a little extra education this year.

Redway, who teaches music, received a grant Thursday during the foundation’s annual recognition banquet. She was one of 31 teachers who were honored for innovative ideas during the event.

“It means an opportunity for my students to learn more about music. Any kind of extra help is a big thing. When you pour your own resources, you hit a point where you can’t do anything else. So, you have to have extra help,” Redway said.

Redway’s grant is for a program called “The Can Band.” It was funded for $320.49.

Suzanne Briscoe, vice president of the foundation, said this year’s recipients were among the largest groups ever awarded.

There were 47 applications this year.

“It is a very stringent grant program,” she said.

The grants are awarded in various categories, including the impact of the program on students and how many students it will reach.

“We are giving away $21,000 to 31 teachers,” Briscoe said.

The amount given away is based on how much interest income the foundation makes for the year.

The grants, she said, are a real benefit to the teachers.

“It gives us an opportunity to see what they do and how it affects the children,” Briscoe said.

This year’s recipient of the Jane Shedeck Award, which goes to the grant receiving the most points, was Elizabeth Wilson from Ranchwood Elementary. Her grant application was for “GOOD Things Come in Threes.” It was funded at $298.11.

Wendy Green, who teaches at Myers Elementary and was last year’s recipient of the Shedeck Award, said the people of Yukon make the community special.

“You choose to invest in the lives of students and in their future and provide them opportunities that many of them would never have. On behalf of the grant recipients, you are impacting the students and students’ lives for the future. We are grateful for all you do for the teachers so that we can be the best we can be, and provide opportunities for our students. All of you make Yukon Public Schools and our community a much better place,” Green said.