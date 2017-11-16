Yukon teacher accused of rape, possession of child porn

A Yukon High School teacher was being held Thursday in the Canadian County jail where she is accused of rape.

Hunter Joanne Day, 22, was arrested Wednesday evening. She was booked into the Canadian County jail at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Day is accused of second-degree rape, facilitating sexual contact with a minor and buy, procuring or possessing child pornography, according to jail logs.

Details on Day’s arrest have not been released.

Day’s bond has been set at $85,000.