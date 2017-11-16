Updated: Yukon teacher accused of rape, possession of child porn

Yukon schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said Thursday that he is “heartbroken” following the arrest of one of the district teachers, who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The teacher, Hunter Joanne Day, 22, was arrested late Wednesday at her home. She is accused of second-degree rape, facilitating sexual contact with a minor and buying, procuring or possessing child pornography.

“I’m heartbroken. It’s very emotional because our kids, they’re our kids, and the staff is our family, and we do everything we can to protect both. That’s number one in our book. It’s a huge disappointment and it’s hurtful to everybody in the district,” Simeroth said during a news conference Thursday.

Hunter is a first-year chemistry teacher at the high school.

She graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in May with a bachelor’s degree in science. She was among those who received an emergency certification to work for the Yukon School District.

She previously worked in retail, according to a copy of her resume provided by the Yukon district.

Simeroth said students, parents and faculty were notified of the arrest Thursday morning.

He said he first learned about the incident late Wednesday when he was contacted by the sheriff.

In a statement provided to the media, Simeroth said, “The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. Yukon utilizes application references, interviewing protocols and state background checks prior to hiring any employee in the district in an effort to protect our students. None of these security checks revealed anything that would have alerted the district to the possibility of this event.”

Simeroth also said the district is cooperating with police during the investigation.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said Day was arrested at her home by officers who arrived to find her sitting on the living room floor with the lights turned off, candles lit and wearing a t-shirt and workout shorts.

When officers identified themselves, West said, Day allegedly admitted to having the sexual relationship with the student. She also admitted to sending photos of herself dressed in a bra and panties to the student, and receiving nude photos of the student.

“This is a classic case of a serious breach of public trust,” West said. “School teachers are entrusted to protect and educate our children, not to engage in an unlawful sexual relationship with them.”

The investigation began, West said, after the parents of the student discovered text messages and nude photos on his cell phone.

During the investigation, West said authorities learned that the student and Day had planned to meet.

West said this is the first time a Canadian County teacher has been arrested by the county’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Day was featured earlier this year by a local television station for a story on emergency certification during which she discussed her concerns about being a young teacher dealing with students close to her own age.

“I think my biggest concern when I first traveled down this route was behavior management. I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to manage the kids or that they would look at me and see how young I am and think ‘oh, well you’re just a kid too and I don’t have to listen to you,'” Day told News9.

She has no previous record, according to a search of court documents.

Day has been released on $85,000 bail..