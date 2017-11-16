Signed and delivered: Chyenne Factor makes it official with OSU

It has been more than two years since Yukon senior Chyenne Factor verbally committed to play softball at Oklahoma State University.

The All-State softball player made it official on Thursday, as she signed the dotted line with the Cowgirls.

On top of being named to Large School West All-State softball team, Factor was named first team All-District and was named the Player of the Year in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference.

The Yukon senior had a batting average of .651 this season with seven homeruns. Factor played shortstop for the Millers but is unsure if Oklahoma State will utilize her in the infield or outfield.

“It’s good to officially sign,” Factor said. “I really liked their coaching staff. That’s why I verbally committed as a sophomore. I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”

Yukon softball coach Heather Shanahan said Chyenne was a special player from day one for the Millers.

“We are very proud of her,” Shanahan said. “She is a going to be a tremendous player up there. She is a great leader. She led by example for us. We knew she was going to special. She is the hardest worker, most talented and the team leader and that is unique to have one player who has all three.”

Factor said she visited other schools but always knew OSU was where she wanted to be.

“I went to Wisconsin, Missouri State, Wichita State, Texas Tech and New Mexico State but OSU was always the place.”

Factor will be joined by her older brother Cross, who is in his freshman year at Cowley County Community College playing baseball. Recently, Cross gave his verbal commitment to play baseball at Oklahoma State next year as a sophomore.

Factor said she is excited Cross will also be in Stillwater.

“It’s so awesome to go there with Cross,” Factor said. “I am so proud of him. He deserves it and I can’t wait to be there with him.”

One of the differences of college softball and high school softball is when they are played. College softball is played in the spring, while high school is played in the fall. Factor said it will be beneficial to have to wait almost a year to play again.

“It’ll be different but it will allow us to train for an entire year getting ready for the season,” Factor said. “We play club ball throughout the entire spring and summer, so it will be similar to that.”