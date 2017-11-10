Yukon swimmers open season in Enid

The Yukon swim teams got their season underway in a meet at Enid High School on Monday.

The Miller boys took first-place with 477 points. Enid High School finished in second-place with 376 points. Enid Homeschool placed third with 100 points and Oklahoma Bible Academy took fourth-place with 29 points.

On the girls’ side of the pool, Yukon took second-place with 407 points. Enid High School placed first with 505 points and Enid Homeschool finished in third-place with 201 points.

Here are the individual times from the Yukon swimmers in Enid:

In the girls’ 200-yard medley relay race, Yukon took third-place with a time of 2:44.52. Jordan Raley, Makayla Gilbert, Lindsey Spangler and Johana Aguilera made up the four-swimmer team.

In the boys’ 200-yard medley relay race, the Millers finished in second-place with a time of 1:59.11. Ethan Davidson, Braden Crawford, Jake Smith and Blake Eberhardt made up the team.

In the girls’ 200-yard freestyle race, Chelsea Fuston placed third with a time of 3:23.29. Jaydan McCubbin took fourth-place with a time of 3:28.84 and Megan Thomas finished in fifth-place with a time of 3:42.27.

In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle race, Braden Crawford placed third with a time of 2:21.60. Keaton Fouts took fourth-place with a time of 2:47.09 and Farris Abdelaziz finished in fifth-place with a time of 2:58.85.

In the boys’ 200-yard individual medley race, Yitzhak Ramirez placed first with a time of 2:30.43. Jake Smith took second-place with a time of 2:32.44. Jared Williams finished in fourth-place with a time of 3:06.89 and Keaton Fouts placed fifth with a time of 4:01.08.

In the girls’ 50-yard free style race, Keigan Davidson took ninth-place with a time of 33.22 seconds. Amanda Toney finished in 10th place with a time of 33.37 seconds. Alyssa Wilson placed 11th with a time of 34.97 seconds. Emma Goods took 16th place with a time of 37.15 seconds. Lindsey Spangler finished in 17th place with a time of 37.82 seconds and Jordan Raley placed 20th with a time of 40.60 seconds.

In the boys’ 50-yard freestyle race, Isaiah Auld took second-place with a time of 25.13 seconds. Blake Eberhardt finished in fourth-place with a time of 25.53 seconds. Nolan Johnson placed seventh with a time of 30.19 seconds. Chris Nelson took eighth-place with a time of 31.01 seconds. Eli Johnson finished in 10th place with a time of 33.09 seconds. Xander Auld placed 11th with a time of 34.25 seconds and Koby Printup took 12th place with a time of 41.18 seconds.

In the girls’ 100-yard fly stroke race, Lindsey Spangler finished in second-place with a time of 1:37.14.

In the boys’ 100-yard fly stroke race, Yitzhak Ramirez placed first with a time of 101:71 and Logan McIntyre took fourth-place with a time of 1:16.45.

In the girls’ 100-yard freestyle race, Madison Lee finished in fourth-place with a time of 1:10.18. Amanda Toney placed sixth with a time of 1:13.48 and Makayla Gilbert took 12th place with a time 1:28.79.

In the boys’ 100-yard freestyle race, Isaiah Auld finished in third-place with a time of 54.30 seconds. Ethan Davidson placed fourth with a time of 57.89 seconds. Logan McIntyre took seventh-place with a tie of 1:09.96. Koby Printup finished in ninth-place with a time of 1:17.17 and Farris Abdelaziz placed 10th with a time of 1:17.95.

In the girls’ 500-yard freestyle race, Carol Morrison took first-place with a time of 8:20.81. Johana Aguilera finished in third-place with a time of 9:03.15. Jaydan McCubbin placed fourth with a time of 9:54.82 and Megan Thomas took fifth-place with a time of 10:36.23.

In the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay race, the Yukon A team took third-place with a time of 2:11.21. Madison Lee, Alyssa Wilson, Keigan Davidson and Amanda Toney made up the team. The Yukon B team took fifth-place with a time of 2:29.02. Makayla Gilbert, Lindsey Spangler, Emma Gooch and Jordan Raley made up the team.

In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay race, the Miller A team took second-place with a time of 1:47.14. Yitzhak Ramirez, Jake Smith, Braden Crawford and Isaiah Auld made up the team. The Miller B team took fourth-place with a time of 1:59.37. Logan McIntyre, Chris Nelson, Keaton Fouts and Jared Wiliams made up the team.

In the girls’ 100-yard backstroke race, Madison Lee finished in second-place with a time of 1:21.60. Johana placed fifth with a time of 1:36.03. Emma Gooch took sixth-place with a time of 1:36.57 and Jordan Raley finished in seventh-place with a time of 1:38.98.

In the boys’ 100-yard backstroke race, Ethan Davidson finished in second-place with a time of 1:06.02. Eli Johnson placed fifth with a time of 1:32.95 and Nolan Johnson took seventh-place with a time of 1:34.62.

In the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke race, Alyssa Wilson finished in fourth-place with a time of 1:37.94. Keigan Davidson placed fifth with a time of 1:41.91. Chelsea Fuston took eighth-place with a time of 1:44.17. Makayla Gilbert finished in ninth-place with a time of 1:45.47 and Sage Angelov placed 11th with a time of 2:08.29.

In the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke race, Jake Smith took third-place with a time of 1:18.02. Braden Crawford finished in fourth-place with a time of 1:18.03 and Jared Williams placed sixth with a time of 1:24.67.

In the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay race, Yukon took first-place with a time of 5:06.81. Madison Lee, Alyssa Wilson, Keigan Davidson and Amanda Toney made up the team.

In the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay race, the Millers took first-place with a time of 3:53.76. Isaiah Auld, Blake Eberhardt, Ethan Davidson and Yitzhak Ramirez made up the team.