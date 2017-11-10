2017 Yukon football final individual statistics

Offense:

Rushing-

–Team, 504 rushes for 3,336 yards and 30 touchdowns

-Perry Olsen, 166 rushes for 1,039 yards and 15 touchdowns

-Parker Kenley, 51 rushes for 530 yards and four touchdowns

-Antonio Washington II, 38 rushes for 492 yards and two touchdowns

-Noah Davis, 90 rushes for 425 yards and three touchdowns

-Cody Burnett, 58 rushes for 264 yards

-Bryce Williams, 30 rushes for 197 yards and one touchdown

-Jalen Barnes, 23 rushes for 112 yards

-Jackson Young, 18 rushes for 72 yards and two touchdowns

-Nollan Koon, eight rushes for 52 yards and one touchdown

-Raef Stahle, one rush for 13 yards

Passing-

-Team, 23 of 75 for 538 yards and six touchdowns

-Perry Olsen, 21 of 68 for 504 yards and five touchdowns

-Jackson Young, 1 of 5 for 16 yards and one touchdown

-Noah Davis, 1 of 2 for 18 yards

Receiving:

-Team, 23 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns

-Carvell McKinley, 11 receptions for 339 yards and five touchdowns

-Bryce Williams, three receptions for 63 yards

-Jackson Young, four receptions for 60 yards

-Blaine Roark, one reception for 44 yards and one touchdown

-Perry Olsen, one reception for 18 yards

-Colin Miller, one reception for 11 yards

-Parker Kenley, two receptions for three yards

Defense:

Tackles-

-Team, 496

-Dillon Andraszek, 72

-Kale Fouts, 61

-Owen Olsen, 57

-Caleb Hernandez, 55

-Elijah Wallace, 45,

-Jakoby Kopepasah, 41

-Cade Peters, 32

-Caimon McGee, 24

-Jacob Moore, 21

-Denver Patterson, 20

-Eddie Jackson, 17

-Colton Humphrey, 15

-Jalen Barnes, 10

-Conner Sudduth, 7

-Ryan Weller, 6

-Dayton Bradford, 4

-Perry Olsen, 3

-Isaiah Butler, 3

-Enrique Morales, 2

-Tyson Eaton, 1

Sacks-

-Team, 15

-Owen Olsen, 5

-Denver Patterson, 3

-Dillon Andraszek, 2

-Caimon McGee, 2

-Jalen Barnes, 1

-Jakoby Kopepasah, 1

-Colton Humphrey, 1

Interceptions-

-Team, 12

-Jacob Moore, 2

-Eddie Jackson, 2

-Dillon Andraszek, 2

-Elijah Wallace, 2

-Owen Olsen, 2

-Denver Patterson, 1

-Caleb Hernandez, 1