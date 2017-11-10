2017 Yukon football final individual statistics
Offense:
Rushing-
–Team, 504 rushes for 3,336 yards and 30 touchdowns
-Perry Olsen, 166 rushes for 1,039 yards and 15 touchdowns
-Parker Kenley, 51 rushes for 530 yards and four touchdowns
-Antonio Washington II, 38 rushes for 492 yards and two touchdowns
-Noah Davis, 90 rushes for 425 yards and three touchdowns
-Cody Burnett, 58 rushes for 264 yards
-Bryce Williams, 30 rushes for 197 yards and one touchdown
-Jalen Barnes, 23 rushes for 112 yards
-Jackson Young, 18 rushes for 72 yards and two touchdowns
-Nollan Koon, eight rushes for 52 yards and one touchdown
-Raef Stahle, one rush for 13 yards
Passing-
-Team, 23 of 75 for 538 yards and six touchdowns
-Perry Olsen, 21 of 68 for 504 yards and five touchdowns
-Jackson Young, 1 of 5 for 16 yards and one touchdown
-Noah Davis, 1 of 2 for 18 yards
Receiving:
-Team, 23 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns
-Carvell McKinley, 11 receptions for 339 yards and five touchdowns
-Bryce Williams, three receptions for 63 yards
-Jackson Young, four receptions for 60 yards
-Blaine Roark, one reception for 44 yards and one touchdown
-Perry Olsen, one reception for 18 yards
-Colin Miller, one reception for 11 yards
-Parker Kenley, two receptions for three yards
Defense:
Tackles-
-Team, 496
-Dillon Andraszek, 72
-Kale Fouts, 61
-Owen Olsen, 57
-Caleb Hernandez, 55
-Elijah Wallace, 45,
-Jakoby Kopepasah, 41
-Cade Peters, 32
-Caimon McGee, 24
-Jacob Moore, 21
-Denver Patterson, 20
-Eddie Jackson, 17
-Colton Humphrey, 15
-Jalen Barnes, 10
-Conner Sudduth, 7
-Ryan Weller, 6
-Dayton Bradford, 4
-Perry Olsen, 3
-Isaiah Butler, 3
-Enrique Morales, 2
-Tyson Eaton, 1
Sacks-
-Team, 15
-Owen Olsen, 5
-Denver Patterson, 3
-Dillon Andraszek, 2
-Caimon McGee, 2
-Jalen Barnes, 1
-Jakoby Kopepasah, 1
-Colton Humphrey, 1
Interceptions-
-Team, 12
-Jacob Moore, 2
-Eddie Jackson, 2
-Dillon Andraszek, 2
-Elijah Wallace, 2
-Owen Olsen, 2
-Denver Patterson, 1
-Caleb Hernandez, 1