Yukon’s season ends with hard-fought loss to Westmoore

Yukon entered the final game of the regular season with a glimmer of hope of making the postseason.

To do so, the Millers had to beat a talented Westmoore crew that had just taken Jenks to the wire in the previous week.

Yukon fought its tail off but came up short against the Jaguars 35-21 ending the Millers season with 4-6 overall record and 2-4 mark in district play.

“We gave great effort tonight,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We never quit. Westmoore is so explosive. I believe they are the most talented team we have played all season.”

There were 56 points scored in the game but the first three possessions of the contest made it look like neither team was getting across the goal line on Friday.

Yukon got the ball to start the game and went three-and-out. After the Millers’ punt, the Jaguars got their first turn with the rock and they went three-and-out and then it was Yukon again with the ball and the Millers went three-and-out for the second-straight time.

On Westmoore’s second possession, the tune began to change with offenses. The Jaguars drove 72 yards, capped by a 54-yard touchdown run and a successful extra-point to take a 7-0 lead over the Millers.

Yukon got the ball back after the kick off but was unable to put a sustainable drive together and the Millers were forced to punt for the third-consecutive possession.

Westmoore got the ball back and started another drive against the Miller defense. The possession would cross over into the second quarter but Yukon stiffened and forced a Jaguar punt to open the second frame.

Yukon put together an impressive drive on its next possession and took the ball down to the Westmoore 33-yard line but the Millers fumbled and it was recovered by the Jags.

Westmoore took advantage of the turnover and drove 67 yards capped by a 32-yard touchdown scamper. Yukon blocked the extra-point attempt and the Jaguars led 13-0.

The Millers got on the board toward the end of the first half off a 65-yard scoring drive capped by a one-yard quarterback sneak from Perry Olsen. The extra-point attempt was blocked by Westmoore and the Jaguars’ lead was cut to 13-6, which would remain the score going into halftime.

To open the third quarter, Westmoore went on a one-play 56-yard scoring drive on a touchdown run. The Jaguars went for two-points and were successful and took a 21-6 lead over Yukon.

The Millers returned the following kick off to the Westmoore 27-yard line but Yukon’s offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs at the Jaguar 33.

Westmoore took the ball down to the Yukon 18-yard line on its next possession but was forced to attempt a 35-yard field goal, which was short giving the ball back to the Millers at their own 20.

Yukon took advantage of the missed scoring opportunity for Westmoore and went on an 80-yard scoring drive capped by a three-yard run from Olsen and a successful PAT from Colton Humphrey to make the score 21-13 at the end of the third quarter.

As they did in the third quarter, Westmoore opened the fourth quarter with a scoring drive of 54 yards, capped by a six-yard touchdown run and a successful extra-point to take a 28-13 lead over Yukon.

On its next possession, the Yukon offense took the ball to the Jaguar 41-yard line but then turned it over on downs.

Westmoore went 59 yards and scored on a 57-yard touchdown run and a successful extra-point to go up 35-13 over the Millers.

Yukon then got its third score of the game on a 50-yard drive capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Olsen to receiver Carvell McKinley. Olsen then ran it in for the two-point conversion and the Millers cut Westmoore’s lead to 35-21.

Shortly after the Millers cut the lead to 14-points, the Yukon sideline was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the second time in the game and Reed was ejected from the contest and removed from the sidelines.

Westmoore was forced to punt on its next possession giving the Millers a small glimmer of hope at making a comeback on the Jaguars but Yukon’s final drive stalled out at its own 39.

Reed said he told his players he was proud of them following the loss to Westmoore.

“I just told them how proud I was of them,” Reed said. “They fought their tails off tonight. They achieved a lot this season. We preached fight, finish faith all season and these guys really bought into that and what we were doing. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”