Southwest Covenant set to host playoff game for first time in school history

For the first time in the program’s existence, the Southwest Covenant football team will host a playoff game.

The Patriots will take on Sharon-Mutual at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Class C playoffs. Both teams come into the matchup with 8-2 overall records on the year.

“We played well this season,” Southwest Covenant coach Trey Cloud said. “Our two losses came against the top-ranked team in Class C and one of the top teams in Class B, so they came against really good competition. We feel like we have a team that can make a playoff push.”

Patriot quarterback Sam Webb echoed his coach’s comments.

“We have gotten better every week,” Webb said. “We pushed each other every week to improve. It’s been a really good season so far.”

With a smile on his face, Cloud said Sharon-Mutual may have a name that sounds like an insurance agency but they will be a tough test for the Patriots on Friday.

“They like to run the football,” Cloud said. “They play power football, very physical up front. We have to read our keys as a defense and match their physicality.”

Webb said it will be important for the Patriots to follow the coaches’ game plan.

“The coaches have put together a good plan for us,” Webb said. “It’s our job to go and execute that game plan. We have to do our jobs, trust each other and execute.”

Cloud said it is a great feeling to get to host a playoff game for the first time in school history.

“It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season when we opened practice,” Cloud said. “To see it happen is a great achievement. It will be nice to not have to travel a long ways and to get to play on our home field in front of our fans.”

Webb said it’s exciting to get to host a playoff game but added the Patriots have more goals to achieve.

“It’s awesome to see how our hard work has paid off,” Webb said. “We were able to achieve that goal but we aren’t satisfied with just hosting a playoff game. We have more goals to achieve.”

One of those goals Webb is referring to is making a deep playoff run over these next couple of weeks. Cloud said the key is to stay focused on the game plan and schemes they have practiced.

“We have to play within ourselves,” Cloud said. “We need to follow the game plan, stay within the scheme and everyone needs to trust their teammates and trust the coaches.”

Webb added one of the keys to a successful playoff run is the ground game.

“We have to do our jobs and establish the run game,” Webb said. “We have to control the front line and don’t try and do too much. We have to take what is given to us.”