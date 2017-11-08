Sheriff’s deputy faces DUI charges

A Canadian County deputy was fired Monday after authorities say he was arrested Friday after crashing a patrol unit while driving under the influence.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said deputy Cameron Henderson, 36, was fired Monday afternoon.

He had been suspended without pay since Friday when he was arrested by Piedmont Police, accused of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage.

Henderson was not on duty when the incident occurred, West said.

Piedmont Police Chief Scott Singer said authorities responded Friday at 10:19 p.m. to 911 calls reporting what appeared to be a county sheriff’s vehicle being driven erratically in the Skyline neighborhood.

Initial reports were that the vehicle was being driving with its lights off and had gone off the road several times, hitting multiple “brick-type” mailboxes.

“The caller thought the car might be stolen,” Singer said.

Officers sent to the area found significant damage, but did not immediately find the vehicle.

Shortly after their arrival, another 911 caller told police that a person in the Olde Town Addition was knocking on back windows trying to get residents’ attention. Officer arrived soon after to find Henderson in the front yard and a badly damaged sheriff’s department Tahoe parked nearby.

Singer said Henderson was recognized by several of his officers as a deputy for the sheriff’s department, and he appeared to be intoxicated.

A breath test indicated that he tested positive for alcohol. Singer said Henderson registered a .24 on the Breathalyzer.

In Oklahoma, anything above a .08 is considered intoxicated.

He was arrested, during which authorities discovered that he was in possession of a firearm.

He was dressed as a civilian.

“That being the case, with the damage, investigators were called and the Canadian County sheriff’s office was notified,” he said.

Singer said there were at least three major points of impact from the accident.

He said the accident was investigated by both his officers and the Oklahoma City Police Department’s traffic unit.

No one was injured.

“We were very fortunate. As much damage as was done, it might appear there was potential for damage to the public and himself. Fortunately, there was just major property damage,” he said.

Charges were submitted to the Canadian County district attorney’s office on Monday including felony charges of driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and a number of traffic-related offenses, including leaving the scene of an accident. However, the charges had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said he was notified of the incident late Friday and Henderson was immediately suspended. He was fired late Monday afternoon.

“He was not active in the scope of his employment. He made the horrible decision to get in his county vehicle and did what he did. … This was not an on-duty incident,” West said.

The sheriff also said he was happy no one was injured.

“I am extremely happy no one was seriously injured or killed by Mr. Henderson’s reprehensible actions,” West said.

Henderson joined the sheriff’s department on Feb. 1, 2015, as a detention center officer. He worked in the jail for two years before being promoted to a juvenile affairs investigator. He transferred to the patrol division on Sept. 5, said West.

His last day on duty was Thursday.

“I feel sorry for his victims. This kid made a bad decision. It is all on him. I am disappointed in his actions. He victimized the county as well. I wish none of it happened, but he made his own decisions. … Now he’s got criminal charges and he’s lost his job,” the sheriff said.