Developer donates land for Yukon school

A new intermediate school is expected to be built near the intersection of Mustang Road and Britton Road after the school district received a donation of land.

The Yukon School Board voted Monday to accept a donation of 15 acres of land from Rausch Coleman Homes during its meeting.

The property is on the northwest corner of Mustang Road and Britton Road.

“It will be a great cost-savings and a great benefit to the district,” said Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth.

The superintendent said the district initially received the donation offer about two years ago, well before the school board began considering a recently approved bond issue.

At that time, there were no plans for the construction of a new school.

However, about a year ago, the need for a new intermediate school in north Yukon became apparent and was included in a $45 million bond issue that was approved in September.

About $28 million has been set aside for construction of the building, which will house students in fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grades.

Simeroth said the goal was to construct the new school north of Main Street in the general area of Surrey Hills.

That area has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. Surrey Hills Elementary School had 20 percent growth in enrollment this year, following a trend for the past five years.

Simeroth said the donation is greatly appreciated.

“We appreciate having partners in our community,” he said.

Simeroth said the location also is perfect.

“It is near the Surrey Hills Addition, and it’s far enough off of (State) Highway 4 that we are not worried about the safety of the buses going up and down the highway,” he said.

In addition, the majority of new construction in Yukon is on the east side of SH-4.

“It is a great spot,” he said.

While the location is “perfect,” so is the cost.

Because it is a donation, the district will save at least $350,000 in the cost of acquiring land.

Officials from Rausch Coleman homes could not be reached for comment.