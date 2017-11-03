Patriot Project builds on success

Despite damp and chilly weather, the 12 annual Patriot Project went off without a hitch Friday at parks throughout Yukon.

The Patriot Project is a community-involvement effort that teams students, parents and volunteers from Southwest Covenant Schools with the city of Yukon’s Parks and Recreation Department for a day of work.

More than 900 people turned out for the event in near 50-degree weather.

Despite light mist, crews were scraping old paint away from the curbs, planting sod, working on flower beds, tying ribbons around the guide wires of Christmas displays and painting.

The project began at 9 a.m. and was to end around 3 p.m.

“The weather is not slowing us down,” said Southwest Covenant headmaster Steve Lessman.

He said he expected most of the projects to be finished before the day was over, although painting projects might only get a single coat of paint because of the cool temperatures.

“Everything is going as planned. It is a little chilly, but it isn’t slowing anyone down,” Lessman said.

The project involves four parks — Chisholm Trail Park, Freedom Trail Playground, City Park and Taylor Park.

Jan Scott, director of parks and recreation, said a lot of significant projects are being completed at all four locations.

Many of the projects involve adding rocks and boulders throughout the areas. At Taylor Park, a new walking path is being constructed.

“This is tremendous. We have six full-time park employees and during the summer a lot of their time is spent mowing, so they can’t do these projects. This is the one day we can get a lot of those done,” Scott said.

“We’re really excited about this. It is a great partnership,” she said.