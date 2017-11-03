Chyenne Factor earns All-State bid with stellar senior year

With a batting average of .651 and seven homeruns this fall, Yukon senior Chyenne Factor was named to the Large School West All-State Softball Team earlier this week.

“It’s exciting being named to the All-State team,” Factor said. “It’s a tremendous honor.”

Factor is verbally committed to play college softball at Oklahoma State University. She said her experience at Yukon has helped prepare her for the next level and she is proud of the season Yukon had in 2017.

“I truly believe we had an awesome year,” Factor said. “Sure, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end but that seems like what everyone is talking about. I mean, we were 27-4 this year. That is really good. I think we had a great season. It was a lot of fun.”

Factor said a lot of people didn’t believe this year’s version of the Miller softball team could be as good as the team who made it to the state semifinals last year but Factor said this group held their own.

“Some people thought we weren’t supposed to be as good this year but we didn’t listen to what other people thought,” Factor said. “We knew we could be good and we just went out and worked hard and had a really good season.”

Factor said the softball senior class wanted to lead by example and not treat the younger players any different than they would treat themselves.

“We connected with the younger players and the younger classes,” Factor said. “We didn’t want it to be like the past where the senior class didn’t treat the younger players very well. We led by example and we did not treat them poorly. We didn’t act like we were too good to do certain things.”

Factor wasn’t the only Yukon softball player who made the All-State squad. Seniors Aleyah Holman and Breley Webb also made the team. Factor said she is proud of her teammates.

“I wish the whole senior class could have made it,” Factor said. “Everyone deserved it. Only three could make it, so I’m really proud of Aleyah and Breley for making it. They definitely earned it and deserved it.”

When asked what she would pass on to the younger classes and younger generations as they come up through the Yukon softball ranks, Factor said, “Stay true to yourself and just play your game. There is always a lot of stuff going on around you but if you just stay true to who you are, you will be successful.”