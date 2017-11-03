Breley Webb named All-State after solid season in the circle

The key to a successful softball season starts in one spot on the field, the pitcher’s circle. If a team has a good arm it can rely on game-in and game-out, the more successful it will be.

Yukon senior Breley Webb was that player for the Millers. The senior lefthander was name to the Large School West All-State Softball Team earlier this week. Webb had a record of 19-2 on the season with a 2.2 ERA. Webb also batted .432 and had two home runs.

“I worked hard towards it for four years,” Webb said. “I wouldn’t say I expected to make it but I hoped I would. It’s an honor.”

Webb said she believes Yukon had a good year on the diamond.

“I think it was an amazing year,” Webb said. “We expected to win despite what anyone else said. We kind of felt like we were the underdogs going into the season because of some of the seniors we lost from last year’s team but we gained a lot of really good, young players and we believed in ourselves.”

Webb said this year’s senior class is as good as it gets.

“This senior class is special,” Webb said. “We all get along really well and we treat others with respect and we play hard for each other. We have all played together or against each other in club softball for a long time now. Even some of the younger players in the program, we have played with them a lot as well, so we knew each other well.”

Webb was joined by fellow Yukon seniors Chyenne Factor and Aleyah Holman on the All-State team. Webb said she is lucky to get to play with great players.

“I’m proud to have Chyenne and Aleyah on my team,” Webb said. “I’m glad I never had to really pitch to Chyenne. We were a stacked team but she put us on the map.”

Webb has not verbally committed to play softball at the college level but says she plans on taking her talents to the collegiate ranks.

When asked what she would like to pass on to the younger classes and younger generations as they come up through the Yukon softball ranks, Webb said, “Enjoy the experience and enjoy the ride.”