Aleyah Holman slides onto All-State team with clutch senior season

Every time Yukon needed a big hit this fall, it seemed like senior Aleyah Holman was the one entering the batter’s box. And every time, it seemed like she delivered with a clutch hit to help Yukon get back in a game or to seal a victory.

Holman batted .477 and cranked two homeruns this year. That was good enough to earn her a spot on the Large School West All-State Softball Team.

“I just worked hard,” Holman said. “I didn’t expect it. I have only played varsity for three years but it is really cool to be named All-State. I worked hard for a chance at it.”

Holman said she believes the Miller girls had a solid season and added that this team was the closest school ball team she’s ever been a part of.

“We were a very close group,” Holman said. “We were all good friends, there was no drama at all and that is rare for a school ball team.”

Holman said she believes the seniors’ treatment of the younger players played a role in the closeness of the team.

“We never talked to them,” Holman said. “We treated them like one of us. We brought everyone together and we became like a family. The seniors have played together for a long time and it was important to us to be different than the senior classes that have gone through ahead of us.”

Holman is joined by senior Chyenne Factor and senior Breley Webb on the All-State squad. Holman said she enjoys watching her best friends have success on the softball field.

“Chyenne is one of my best friends,” Holman said. “I’m very proud of her. When she called me she had committed to OSU, I flipped out. I’m so happy for her. She has sacrificed a lot with moving positions. We both have moved positions in school ball but we have made the best out of it.”

Holman is verbally committed to Seminole State College to play softball but will make it official on Monday when she signs the dotted line to play collegiate softball at Seminole.

When asked what she would like to pass down to the younger classes and generations who are coming up through the Yukon softball ranks, Holman said, “Trust your coaches, have a good attitude no matter what, enjoy the process and don’t take anything for granted.”