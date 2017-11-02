Nightriders finish fifth in state, marking six Years in top six

By Faith DeSplinter

The Mustang Nightrider Marching Band did well in the State Marching Band Contest, held in Broken Arrow this weekend.

In the finals, the band placed fifth in both the music and visual categories. In prelims, it was fourth in music and sixth in visual.

Students competed against schools such as Yukon, Bartlesville, Choctaw and reigning State Champions Broken Arrow.

This is the sixth consecutive year the Mustang Band has placed in the top six.

Mustang’s Head Band Director Ryan Edgmon noted that the Mustang Band is only the fifth band program to have six consecutive appearances in the Oklahoma Bandmaster’s Association Top Six bands in Class 6A.

Broken Arrow, Union, Jenks and Owasso are the others that are continually top contenders.

“It is great to have our hard-working students recognized among the state’s elite band programs,” Edgmon said.

“Finals night at the OBA 6A State Championship is always a special performance. Regardless of the outdoor conditions, all of the bands efforts seem to align for one brilliant season finale! Way to go, Mustang!”

The top 12 from prelims get to perform again in finals. For many students making it into finals was very special for them because it was their last time performing as a Nightrider.

“I’ve been performing with the Mustang Marching Band for two years, and the performance on Saturday was one of the best performances I’ve ever done,” said colorguard member Leila Miller.

“I’m so glad to leave knowing that I have been in one of the best marching bands I could have been in. I will always be a Nightrider, this program is very special to me.”

Mustang’s final score 81.70 placed 6th overall. With this score, Mustang continues to be the highest scoring school in Western Oklahoma.

The Mustang band program now prepares for concert season and Winterguard.