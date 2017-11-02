Mustang students wow state superintendent Hofmeister

By Chris Eversole

Mustang Public Schools pulled out all the stops for state schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister when she visited Monday.

Administrators took a back seat to students in presentations in the Mustang High School Library.

A group from the Mustang Trails Elementary School Honor Choir started off, followed by high school students portraying various aspects of school life.

Rebekah Pope, who is the president of both the student council and the senior class, applauded the diversity of activities and educational experiences.

She noted that organizations include one devoted to acceptance of variations in sexuality, as well as jazz groups, the football team and arts organizations.

The students are unified behind the slogan “purpose, passion and pride,” she noted.

Drew Roscoe talked about how a coach challenged him as a freshman to “do it like a Bronco.”

“I learned that doing it like a Bronco meant being a servant-leader. You don’t have to be rah-rah guy,” he said. “You can start from the bottom and work your way up, so everyone succeeds,” he said.

Luke Denton spoke on Relay for Life, which raises awareness and money for the American Cancer Society.

Mustang High’s 80-member Relay for Life group is all student-run, he noted. More than 500 students participated in its activities last year, raising $88,000.

“We’re really about getting involved and giving back,” Denton said.

Caleb Horn noted that students in woodworking make gavels for the state Legislature and create items from artistic bowls to furniture.

Other students talked about the value of sports to the importance of FFA.

Mustang High Principal Teresa Wilkerson noted that 84 percent of the school’s students are involved in at least one activity.

“We know from research that involvement in activities is tied to students staying in school,” she said.