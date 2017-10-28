Yukon softball has 10 members earn postseason honors

Anytime a high school softball team finishes a season with a 27-4 record, an undefeated mark in district play and wins a regional championship, there is bound to be numerous postseason accolades.

For Yukon, that is the case. The Miller softball team had nine players selected to postseason teams and one coach earn honors.

“I’m extremely happy for our girls who were selected on to these postseason teams,” Yukon coach Heather Shanahan said. “All of these girls worked very hard and had very good seasons for us. We are very proud of them and their accomplishments.”

Shanahan was named the 6A All-District 2 Coach of the Year for guiding the Millers to an unbeaten record in district play.

Oklahoma State University commit and senior shortstop Chyenne Factor earned 6A District 2 Player of the Year Honors, Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors and was named to the All-Region team.

The All-State selections will come out of the All-Region team selections. Those decisions will be made next week.

Senior pitcher Breley Webb was named the 6A District 2 Co-Pitcher of the Year, first-team Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference pitcher and was named to the All-Region team.

Senior second baseman Aleyah Holman was named the 6A District 2 Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-Region team.

Senior third baseman Anna Icenhower was named to the 6A District 2 first team and to the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference first team as an infielder.

Senior centerfielder Rylee Uhr was named to the 6A District 2 first team and named to the All-Region team.

Junior Bre Johnson was named to the 6A District 2 first team and to the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference second team as a designated hitter.

Senior leftfielder Hannah Hurtz was named to the 6A District 2 honorable mention team and to the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference second team as an outfielder.

Senior first baseman Jayden Flowers was named to the 6A District 2 honorable mention team.

Junior catcher Ashlyn Bruce was named to the 6A District 2 honorable mention team.