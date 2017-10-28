Yukon senior eager to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Yukon High School senior Sophie Gallagher is leading a supply drive for Hurricane Harvey victims in south Texas.

The supply drive will take place at the Friday home football game for Yukon High School against Westmoore. It is Senior Nigh and the final regular season game of the season and the final home game of the year for the Millers.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. but there will be boxes available for supply donations at each ticket booth at Miller Stadium. The boxes will be available for donations throughout the entire game.

This will be the second supply drive Gallagher has done for Harvey victims and she said she hopes this one is a much bigger success than her initial attempt.

“When Hurricane Harvey happened and I saw the devastation it caused, I just saw a need,” Gallagher said. “I saw a big need for help and I wanted to do what I could to try and help as many people as I could.”

Gallagher has spear-headed the supply drive with help from Yukon High School principal Melissa Barlow and Yukon Public Schools Director of Athletics Mike Clark.

“Mrs. (Melissa) Barlow and Mr. (Mike) Clark have been so great in helping with this,” Gallagher said. “There is no way I could have done this or could have gotten this set up without their help. They have been amazing.”

Gallagher is also working in conjunction with her church, St. Luke United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, to help get the supplies delivered to the Harvey victims.

The main items needed for the supply drive are dog food, Lysol wipes, paper towels, batteries, bottles of water and trash bags.