Yukon enrollment continues to rise

The Yukon School District saw an almost 4 percent increase in its student population this year, according to figures provided by the administration.

According to a report provided by Assistant Superintendent Jason Brunk, the district has 302 more students this year compared to last year.

The report is based on student enrollment on Oct. 1, the day the state Department of Education has declared the official enrollment date.

This year, Yukon had 8,781 students. Last year on Oct. 1, the district had 8,479 students.

The student population has been trending up since at 2014 when there were 8,218 students.

“We’re not surprised,” said Brunk about the enrollment increase.

Brunk said the district had been expecting about a 2 percent increase because that is where it had been trending for the past several years.

The largest increase was at Surrey Hills Elementary, where the student population jumped almost 20 percent.

There are 573 students enrolled at Surrey. Last year, that number was 479.

The district had anticipated the need for more teachers at the school and hired four. They could use a couple of additional teachers, Brunt said. However, they will wait until after the first of the year to make a decision.

Also seeing a significant increase was Ranchwood, where the enrollment grew by 9.7 percent. That number equals 36 additional students.

Of the 11 schools in the district, eight showed increases while three showed declines.

Yukon High School, Central Elementary and Parkland Elementary all registered declines

Central Elementary recorded a decline of 1.1 percent, or four students, compared to last year.

Central has 368 students this year.

Parkland was down 3.1 percent, or 11 students compared to 2016-17 numbers.

Meanwhile, the high school continued to see a decline for the second year in a row. This year, it is down six students from last year. This year’s enrollment is 2,487.

The last time the high school saw an increase in enrollment was in the 2015-16 school year, according to the report.

Myers Elementary saw an increase for the fifth of the last six years. This year’s increase was 5.4 percent. Last year, the increase was 3.41 percent and the year before it was 9.9 percent.

Ranchwood saw a 9.8 percent increase. Last year, enrollment was down 1.33 percent.

Shedeck’s enrollment was up 1.7 percent, while Skyview was up 0.4 percent.

Independence Elementary was up 8.5 percent, while Lakeview Elementary School was up 6.6 percent.

Surrey Hills enrollment increased almost 20 percent, which follows increases the previous five years of 7.4 percent, 6.7 percent, 15.8 percent, .005 percent and 5.8 percent, according to the report.

Construction in the Surrey Hills region has exploded over the past few years.

Enrollment at the middle school also continues to blossom.

This year’s enrollment is up 3.4 percent. It has grown each of the past seven years with increases ranging from as low as .03 percent in 2013-14 to as high as 7.6 percent in 2011-12. This year’s enrollment is 1,940.

According to the report, there are 1,549 students in gifted and talented programs, an increase of 19.4 percent over last year; 455 students in English Language Learner classes, an increase of 29.8 percent, and 3,475 students receiving free and reduced lunches, an increase of 5.4 percent.

Brunk said the district is anticipating future growth with new construction on both the north and eastern sides of town.

“So far, we have been ahead on growth. There are pockets, but overall we’re in good shape,” he said.

Voters in Yukon recently passed a nearly $45 million bond issue. A portion of those funds will be used to construct a new intermediate school in the Surrey Hills region.

The district is currently seeking a location for the school, which will house fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students.

That school is expected to open in 2021 school year.

At a glance

Enrollment trends in Yukon