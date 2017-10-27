Yukon harriers look for success at state level

Yukon will be well represented at the 6A state cross country meet in Edmond with both the boys and girls teams competing in the event.

The Miller girls will begin running at 10 a.m. Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School and the Yukon boys will begin their state race at 10:45 a.m. The 6A awards presentation will take place at 11:30 a.m. inside the gym at Santa Fe High School.

For the boys, it will be Elijah Ankrom, Kolby Mccoy, Noah Hanscom, Mike Stamm, Kohl Kimmel, Grant Olander and Kyle Crow competing at the state meet for Yukon.

On the girls’ side of the course, it will be Elora Jones, Asley Baker, Desiree Walker, Savanna Yancy, Peyton Brenneis, Myka Heimbach and Lauren Brown competing for the Millers.

Ankrom is entering his final state cross country meet as a senior for Yukon. He said he is excited to get up to Edmond and compete.

“I’m focusing on going up there and doing what I can to medal,” Ankrom said. “I medaled as a sophomore and last year I had a knee injury I was dealing with, so this year I’m ready to get back to being in medal contention. As a team, I believe we will have success in if run together, stay in tight groups and push each other.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Baker is entering her first state cross country meet as a freshman for the Millers. She said she expecting a lot from her team even though they are young.

“I expect to see everyone run and do their best,” Baker said. “We need to go and have fun and work as a team and I believe we will be successful.”

Yukon boys coach Matt Parent said he didn’t push his team too hard this week but worked his runners on being more explosive.

“At this point in the year, you can’t do much to help but you can actually do more to hurt them if you do too much,” Parent said. “We worked hard on Monday but then backed off quite a bit the rest of the week. We have been working on some different ways to be more explosive and getting the muscle fire that could make a difference down the stretch.”

The weather is expected to be chilly and windy on Saturday. Parent said he doesn’t think that will be a huge factor in how his runners perform.

“I think they will handle it well,” Parent said. “We have gotten better as the season has gotten along and the guys have a lot of confidence right now. If they are running as hard as they should be Saturday, they won’t feel the colder air as much during the race.”

Miller girls coach Rodney Zimmerman echoed Parents’ comments about doing too much this week in practice.

“This week, we try not to mess them up,” Zimmerman said. “We had a good workout on Tuesday. We want them to go out and give 100 percent. We got over the hump of getting to state with our performance at the regional. Now, we can run with no pressure and do the best we can. This is an extremely young team and we want them to enjoy this experience and learn from it going forward in the future.”