Paranormal enthusiasts explore Mustang haunts

By Chris Eversole

They’re not exactly ghost busters. A group of Mustang and Yukon paranormal enthusiasts sees itself as educators.

“I want people to know about the paranormal so they don’t break into structures they believe are haunted,” said Tanya McCoy, the founder of the Oklahoma Paranormal Society.

“A house you may think is haunted was somebody’s home. How would like for someone to break into your grandmother’s home?”

Spirits come in all sorts, from protective to demonic. “They are energy,” she said. “They’re like people, but without skins.”

Mustang and Yukon provide fertile ground for exploring paranormal activity, especially the Mustang Historical Museum.

The two-story building at 470 W. State Route 152, originally housed the Mustang’s police department and the fire department.

“Miss Kitty” is one of the spirits that visitors encounter. A woman meeting her description owned a bed and dresser that was donated to the museum.

One of the spirits in the building has shoved visitors. A boy wanting to play hide and seek also has appeared.

Some visitors have detected a hanging. Paranormal activity seems strong around the building’s two jail cells.

The museum building is ideally situated for paranormal activity – next to a former funeral home and two cemeteries, McCoy said.

The former funeral home building, located at 224 State Route 152, now houses Heart Strings Flowers & Gifts.

Another hotspot is Yukon Museum and Arts Center, which is a former school.

The group explores spirit activity throughout Oklahoma and elsewhere in the United States. They appeared on “My Ghost Story,” a series that ran on the Biography Channel. McCoy has written two books on the paranormal, and she has submitted a manuscript about Canadian County to a publisher.

In addition to McCoy, group members are Whitney Wilson, Cara Pershall and Dana Rutledge.

They use a variety of equipment to detect sounds outside the human hearing range, static electricity and energy levels. They have taken photographs showing shadowy figures.

The group offers tours of sites, including the Mustang museum. Most tours are at night, when there is less distracting noise, McCoy said.

She became interested in the paranormal at the of 6, when she felt the presence of spirit. Her interest wasn’t popular with her family, which has a long line of ministers in the Church of God of Prophecy, including her father.

“My family felt there was no such thing as ghosts,” she said. “I love to question myself, and I was fascinated about learning all could about the paranormal.”

Everyone has the ability to detect spirits, but some people develop that ability to a higher level, McCoy said. “I’m a nurse, and I am very empathic,” she said. “I can feel other people’s emotions strongly.”

The Oklahoma Paranormal Society is holding the Paracon OKC conference from Nov. 17 through 19. It will be held at the Overholster Mansion and the Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown.