Broncos look to keep playoff hopes alive

By Michael Kinney

Entering last week, it looked like all hope was lost for the Mustang football team. After its crushing defeat to Moore, the Broncos’ playoff lives were all but dashed.

But things can change quickly when it comes to high school athletics. On the same night Mustang ripped apart Putnam City North, Moore unexpectedly lost to Edmond North.

With two games left in the season, that allows the Broncos to control their own destiny. That is all any team can ask for.

“I think it was all that anger built up from Moore,” sophomore Kharv Brown said. “We came back out and just let it all out on P.C. North. When we found out Moore loss, we said this is our chance to come back and get to the playoffs and just keep going on from there. We just have to worry about this week, then go on to Union next week and beat them.”

Mustang’s final two games of the season starts with a winless Southmoore squad Thursday then onto defending champion Tulsa Union next week to close out the regular season.

Despite their record and being blown out almost every game, Mustang can’t afford to look past the SaberCats. They need to come out and handle business Thursday and get off the field as quick as possible.

“We want to come out and get a win,” Mustang quarterback Chandler Garrett said. “That is always the plan. Hopefully we can execute a lot of our assignments and hope for the best.”

That is what the Broncos did when they took on Putnam City North. They jumped out early and cruised to a 34-14 victory.

“I’m really proud of the way we played,” Garrett said. “Our defense played great. Our offense came out pretty hot. We got the job done.”

For Mustang to not let the loss against Moore keep them from doing their jobs against the Panthers show players like Damien Close that the team is not ready to throw in the towel on the season.

“It says we still have some hope of making the playoffs,” Close said.