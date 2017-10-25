Yukon hosts Santa Fe in pivotal district battle

Remember when coaches used to say no game on the schedule is more important than any other game? Yeah, well throw that notion out the window when it comes to Friday’s matchup between Yukon and Edmond Santa Fe.

“It’s the biggest game of the year,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We know the significance of this game and what it means in terms of our playoff hopes. It’s huge.”

The Millers will host the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Friday at Miller Stadium. Both teams come in with identical records at 4-4 overall and 2-2 in district play.

The Yukon offense is looking to rebound after its lowest output of the season last week in the loss at Jenks. The Millers were held to just 210 yards rushing and scored only once against the Trojans on a long pass play on the opening series of the game.

“I expect us to bounce back offensively,” Reed said. “We need to come back in a big way and set the tone early in the game.”

Yukon quarterback Perry Olsen left the Jenks game in the second half with an apparent injury. Reed said Olsen will be a game time decision for the Millers.

Reed said he expects to see a fired up Santa Fe team on Friday.

“They (Santa Fe) are very athletic,” Reed said. “They are one of the most athletic teams we will see this year. They like to run more than they will pass it. They have a really good running back, who has both power and speed, so we will have to be ready on the defensive side of the ball. Defensively, they are very fast and make up a lot of ground with their speed. They have switched from a three to a four-man front.”

After playing the previous two games on the road, Reed said he is looking forward to getting back home.

“I expect a packed stadium on Friday night,” Reed said. “We need to have the home field advantage and for that place to be loud and filled with our fans. We can feel it out there on the field when the crowd is energized.”

Against Jenks, the Millers trailed 14-7 coming out of the halftime locker room but a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown did more than put the Trojans up 21-7, it was the knockout punch for Yukon.

“I felt like our guys checked out mentally after the kickoff return,” Reed said. “I am confident that if we were put in that situation again on Friday night, we would respond much differently.”

Reed said he expects his team to play well Friday.

“We have to set the tone early with our physicality,” Reed said. “They play with a lot of intensity and we can’t allow them to dictate how we play. I expect us to come out and play our best. We need to strike early and get Santa Fe on their heels.”