Jenks runs away from Yukon in second half

JENKS – For the first 24 minutes, Yukon and Jenks looked like they were headed for an instant classic

However, a 99-yard kick-off return for a touchdown from the Trojans to open the second half took all the wind out of the Millers’ sails and Jenks went on to defeat Yukon 49-7 Thursday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.

“We had too many missed opportunities in the first half offensively,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We were playing well and executing on that first drive and then from that point, we just didn’t do much. We didn’t execute on special teams and allowed them to have that kick-off return and that was a big momentum play in the game.”

Jenks running back Noah Hernandez ran for three touchdowns on the night, including two long sprints in the second half, one for 63 yards and one for 37.

Yukon’s only touchdown in the game came on its opening possession with a 39-yard pass from quarterback Perry Olsen to receiver Carvell McKinley to cap off a 65-yard drive.

The Millers went up 7-0 after Colton Humphrey’s successful extra-point and looked like they were going to give the Trojans all they wanted.

Jenks responded on its first offensive possession with a 65-yard scoring drive of its own capped off by a nine-yard run from Hernandez. The Trojans went for the two-point conversion and were successful taking an 8-7 lead that they would never relinquish.

Yukon’s offense was effective on its first possession but the Trojan defense stifled the Millers for the rest of the game.

Jenks forced Yukon into three turnovers (two fumbles and one interception) and forced the Millers into seven punts.

The Millers’ defense forced two Jenks turnovers (one fumble and one interception by Eddie Jackson) and turned the Trojans over on downs one time in the second half when Jenks was driving deep inside Yukon territory.

Despite the tough loss, Yukon’s playoff chances remain intact. The Millers must win one of their last two games to earn a playoff spot.

Yukon will host Edmond Santa Fe at 7 p.m. Friday and then close out the regular season with a home game with Westmoore at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 on Senior Night for the Millers.

“We have to forget tonight and go back to work,” Reed said. “We have to understand that we still have a lot in front of us with these next two games. It’ll be good to get back home and play these last two games on our home field. We just need to focus on next week with a huge game against Edmond Santa Fe, refocus and reset.”