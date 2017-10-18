Yukon football 2017 offensive statistics

Rushing:

Team- 343 carries for 2,609 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven fumbles

-Perry Olsen, 119 carries for 866 yards with 12 touchdowns and five fumbles

-Parker Kenley, 31 carries for 431 yards with four touchdowns

-Antonio Washington, 28 carries for 421 yards with two touchdowns

-Noah Davis, 58 carries for 267 yards with three touchdowns

-Cody Burnett, 50 carries for 232 yards and one fumble

-Landon Donoho, 17 carries for 135 yards with two touchdowns and one fumble

-Bryce Williams, 19 carries for 131 yards with one touchdown

-Jackson Young, 12 carries for 71 yards with two touchdowns

-Nollan Koon, eight carries for 52 yards with one touchdown

-Jalen Barnes, one carry for three yards

Receiving:

Team- 16 receptions for 395 yards with four touchdowns and two fumbles

-Carvell McKinley, eight receptions for 231 yards with three touchdowns and one fumble

-Bryce Williams, three receptions for 63 yards with one fumble

-Jackson Young, three receptions for 54 yards

-Blaine Roark, one reception for 44 yards with one touchdown

-Parker Kenley, one reception for three yards

Passing:

Team- 16 of 47 for 395 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions

-Perry Olsen, 15 of 44 for 379 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions

-Jackson Young, 1 of 3 for 16 yards with one touchdown and one interception

Total:

Team- 3,004 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 turnovers

-Perry Olsen, 1,245 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven turnovers

-Parker Kenley, 434 yards with four touchdowns

-Antonio Washington, 421 yards with two touchdowns

-Noah Davis, 267 yards with three touchdowns

-Cody Burnett, 232 yards with one fumble

-Carvell McKinley, 231 yards with three touchdowns and one fumble

-Bryce Williams, 194 yards with one touchdown and one fumble

-Jackson Young, 137 yards with three touchdowns and one interception

-Landon Donoho, 135 yards with two touchdowns and one fumble

-Nollan Koon, 52 yards with one touchdown

-Blain Roark, 44 yards with one touchdown

-Jalen Barnes, three yards