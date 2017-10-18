Utah man dies in I-40 crash

A 40-year-old Utah man died Monday in a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 40 near Mustang Road, according to authorities.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Richard K. Childs, of Sarasota Springs, Utah, died at the scene of the accident that occurred at about 5:51 p.m.

The accident occurred about a half mile west of Mustang Road.

According to the report, four vehicles were traveling east on I-40 when traffic stopped due to a separate accident.

William M. Burnside, 29, of Oklahoma City, was driving a 2015 F-250 pickup that struck Child’s vehicle from behind, shoving his car into the back of a 2012 Ford Explorer, driven by Kinser W. Johnson, 18, of Edmond. Johnson’s vehicle was knocked off the roadway.

Both Burnside’s vehicle and Child’s vehicles continued forward, also striking a 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by Andrew M. Springer, 33, of Yukon.

Child was trapped inside the car for more than an hour before Oklahoma City firefighters were able to free him.

The patrol said Child suffered a fatal neck injury.

Burnside was not injured.

Meanwhile, Johnson was taken to Integris Canadian Valley Hospital in good condition.

Springer and his two passengers, a 3-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old girl, were not injured.