Patriots crush Temple to improve to 7-1

It was the Cole Shaw show to start the game for Southwest Covenant, as they took on Temple in a district road match up last Thursday.

Shaw scored the first three touchdowns in a 57-12 romping by the Patriots.

To open the game, Shaw caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Sam Webb. Southwest Covenant missed the extra-point attempt and the Patriots led 6-0.

Shaw then did damage from the other side of the ball. The defensive back intercepted a Temple pass and took it 14 yards for the touchdown. Logan Shields was successful on the extra-point and the Patriots led 13-0.

On its next possession, Southwest Covenant scored again. It was Shaw again on the receiving end of a 28-yard touchdown strike from Webb to make the score 20-0 Patriots following the Shields PAT.

Nathan Hagen then scored the scoring party for Covenant. Hagen took it into the end zone from 25-yards out followed by the Shield’s extra-point to go up 27-0.

Southwest Covenant made it 34-0 after one quarter on a Trevor Kelly 24-yard touchdown run and Shield’s extra-point.

Shield’s opened the second quarter with a 28-yard field goal to make it 37-0 Patriots and then Tyler Kelly scored from four-yards out to make it 44-0 after the Shield’s PAT.

Temple got on the board in the second quarter with a 17-yard run from Quinzell Tisdale. They went for a two-point conversion and came up short to make the score 44-6.

Tisdale again scored for Temple on its next possession and again, they attempted a two-point conversion that failed. Southwest Covenant led 44-12 after two quarters.

The Patriots got back into the scoring act in the third frame with an 11-yard touchdown reception by Tim Kramer from Webb. Shield’s was good with the extra-point to make the score 51-12.

Trevor Kelly then scored his second touchdown on the game on a 16-yard reception from Webb and a Shield’s PAT to make the final score 57-12.

Webb finished the night with four touchdown passes, Shaw had three total touchdowns and Trevor Kelly had two scores on the night.

Up next for Southwest Covenant will be Tipton at 7 p.m. Thursday on Senior Night for the Patriots.