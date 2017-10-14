Yukon’s run ends in state quarterfinals with loss to Stillwater

Yukon’s state title dreams were crushed on Thursday with a 10-2 loss to Stillwater at the Softball Hall of Fame in the state quarterfinals.

“It just wasn’t our night,” Yukon coach Heather Shanahan said. “That’s really all you can say about it.”

From the first at-bat to the last out, the Millers could never get anything going against the Pioneers. Stillwater opened the game with a thunderous homerun to go up 1-0 but Yukon responded in the bottom of the second-inning with a run of its own on an Aleyah Holman RBI single to right field.

The Millers looked poised to add more runs on the board and take a lead on Stillwater with the bases loaded and just one out on the board. Hannah Hurtz hit a soft line drive to left field, which was caught and Jayden Flowers, who was tagging up at third base, tried to go score as soon as the ball was caught.

The Pioneer left fielder made a solid throw to home and Flowers was called out at the plate for a double-play that took Yukon out of a scoring opportunity with Oklahoma State University commit Chyenne Factor set to come to the plate.

Stillwater responded in the top of the third-inning with three more runs to go up 4-1 and all of the air had been taken out of the Yukon sails.

In the bottom of the fourth-inning, the Millers were threatening again. They got the bases loaded and Factor came up to the plate but instead of letting the Yukon senior hit, Stillwater put her on and walked in a run to make the score 4-2.

The Pioneers were able to get out of the inning only allowing one run, so their strategy of walking Factor worked out.

Just as they did in the top of the third-inning after Yukon scored a run, Stillwater responded in the top of the fifth with another three runs to go up 7-2. The Pioneers added another three runs in the top of the seventh and the Millers never mounted another scoring threat.

Breley Webb started the game in the circle for Yukon and took the loss. The senior left-hander pitched two innings and allowed four runs, on six hits with one strike out. Fellow senior Bre Johnson came in relief for Webb in the top of the third and allowed six runs on six hits with three strike outs and six walks.

Yukon finished the night with six hits compared to Stillwater’s 12 and both teams had two errors in the game.

The Millers finished the 2017 season with a 27-4 record.

Yukon will have a lot of fire power to replace next season. Seniors Factor, Webb, Johnson, Holman, Rylee Uhr and Anna Icenhower all played their final game in a Yukon softball uniform Thursday.