Yukon throttles Choctaw, falls to Edmond North in regional final

Yukon opened the volleyball postseason on Tuesday with a dominating victory over Choctaw in the opening round of the regional tournament at Edmond North.

The Millers defeated the Yellowjackets three sets to none. Yukon won the first two sets 25-22 and then controlled the third and final from start to finish with a 25-15 victory.

“I challenged them to go out and take care of business against Choctaw,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “We wanted to get it done in three sets because we knew Edmond North was going to be rested and ready to go. I’m proud of the girls for getting the job done in that first match. I told them I didn’t want Choctaw getting to 16 points and we held them to 15, so that was a good win for us.”

Directly following their win over Choctaw, the Millers played regional host Edmond North for the regional championship.

Yukon went neck-and-neck with the top-five ranked Huskies but dropped the first set 22-25. The Millers again battled with the powerful Edmond North squad in the second set but the Huskies proved to be too much again with the 19-25 victory.

The Millers struggled in the third set with an 8-25 loss closing their season with a 22-11 overall record.

“We have the physical tools and the talent to compete at the highest level,” Allred said. “We are in the process of getting the mental toughness we need to compete at this level. I’m proud of this group for going out and winning 22 matches this season. That is the most we have won in six years, so for the seniors, it’s something they can hang their hats on. For the underclassmen coming back, we need to keep improving and keep working on our mindset.”

Yukon junior Mallory Scott said she is proud of the way the Millers played this season.

“It’s one of the best seasons we have had,” Scott said. “Our defense was good and we had a really good front row. We are a tight-knit family. I am not happy with how the season ended but I think we had a good season.”

Scott said the seniors will be tough to replace but she expects big things next year.

“It will be really tough without the seniors we had this year,” Scott said. “They were great leaders for us but I feel like we should have a really good season next year. We need some underclassmen to step up for us but I believe they will.”