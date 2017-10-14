Yukon smashes Edmond Memorial in district road win

For the second-straight week, the Yukon football team steamrolled an opponent to earn their fourth victory over the season.

The Millers defeated Edmond Memorial 42-15 on Friday at Wolves Stadium in Edmond to improve to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in district play. The Bulldogs fell to 1-7 on the year and 0-3 in the district.

“We are playing pretty well right now,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We sensed we were going to win the physical battle tonight, so I was pleased with our overall execution. I want to give hats off to our defense tonight, they were physical and fast. I was proud of how we played.”

Yukon received the ball to open the game and it looked like the Millers were well on their way to scoring, as they crossed midfield with ease, but a fumble and recovery by Memorial put a sudden end to the opening possession.

The Yukon defense stepped up and forced the Bulldogs into a punt, which was downed at the Miller one-yard-line.

Yukon took its next possession and drove 99 yards capped by a 35-yard run from quarterback Perry Olsen to take the early 7-0 lead following the Colton Humphrey extra-point.

The Millers’ defense again did its job and got off the field, as they forced Memorial into a punting situation on its next possession but Yukon would muff the return and turn the ball over for the second time.

This time, the Bulldogs took advantage of the opportunity and drove 34 yards for the touchdown. Memorial decided to go for two and was successful, as the Dogs took an 8-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

Yukon responded with an 80-yard scoring drive capped by a 48-yard touchdown pass from Olsen to receiver Carvell McKinley. The Millers decided it was their turn to go for two and they were also successful on a two-yard pass from Olsen to running back Parker Kenley to put Yukon up 15-8.

Memorial took its next possession and drove down inside the Miller five-yard-line but Yukon’s defense bowed its neck and forced a turnover on downs and gave the ball back to the offense at their own three-yard-line.

Yukon drove 97 yards capped by a Kenley 44-yard touchdown scamper around the right end and a Humphrey extra-point to give the Millers a 22-8 advantage late in the first half.

The Millers would get one more scoring opportunity before halftime. They attempted a 44-yard field goal but the kick sailed wide right making the score at the break 22-8.

To open the second half, Memorial got the ball first and the Yukon defense came out strong. The Millers pushed the Bulldogs back 19 yards and they were forced to punt from their own end zone.

Yukon got the ball on the Memorial 33-yard-line and scored another touchdown on a 12-yard run from Olsen followed by a Humphrey extra-point to go up 29-8.

The Miller defense then began to start the turnover party. Defensive back Elijah Wallace got his first interception of the season and gave the offense another short field to work with, which they utilized for another touchdown, this time a six-yard run from Olsen capping a 43-yard drive.

Yukon took a 36-8 lead following the Humphrey extra-point. That would remain the score heading into the fourth quarter.

Yukon defensive back Eddie Jackson joined the interception club, as he picked off the Memorial quarterback on its next possession but Yukon was unable to go score again and the Millers were forced to punt back to the Bulldogs.

Memorial went 60 yards for a touchdown on its next possession and the lead was cut to 36-15 following the extra-point.

The Millers drove down to the eight-yard-line on its next possession but missed on a 25-yard field goal attempt.

On the next possession, Wallace earned his second interception of the day and gave the ball back to the Yukon offense for one last possession before the final buzzer sounded.

With most of the reserves in the game, it was second-string quarterback Jackson Young who joined the touchdown club on the night with a five-yard run capping a 19-yard drive. Yukon missed the extra-point, which made the final score 42-15.

Up next for Yukon will be a 7 p.m. Thursday game at Jenks on fall break week for both schools.

“We will alter our practice schedule a little bit,” Reed said. “We will do some more stuff on Sunday than we usually do but for the most part, we won’t change a whole lot.”