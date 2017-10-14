Yukon pub to host fundraiser for ballet

Grady’s 66 Pub will be rocking next week to help out a ballet.

The pub, owned by brothers Grady and Nathan Cross, will host a fundraising concert to benefit the local production of “The Nutcracker.”

The fundraiser will be Oct. 22 beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 with all proceeds going to the Central Oklahoma Ballet, which puts on the classic performance each year.

Maggie Fuchs, who is helping coordinate the event, said The Dave Thomason Band is slated for entertainment. The band has been around for years.

Fuchs said the three performances of the ballet will be Dec. 2-3, and will cost about $20,000.

“We have to pay for the dancers,” she said.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased at ticketstorm.com or at the door. You must be at least 21 to enter the event.

Fuchs said there will be a dessert auction and Grady’s Onion Burgers also will be available to purchase,

For more information, contact Fuchs at 833-8747.