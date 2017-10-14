Yukon harriers open postseason strong in Stillwater

The Yukon cross country teams opened postseason action Tuesday afternoon in Stillwater with the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet.

The Miller boys took fourth-place out of 12 teams and the Miller girls finished eighth. Edmond Memorial took the top spot in the boys’ team standings, while Deer Creek placed first on the girls’ side of the course.

Jed Helker of Edmond Memorial took first-place in the individual standings with a time of 16:06.52 on the three-mile course and Deer Creek’s Elysia Burgos finished first on the girls’ side with a time of 19:48.73.

Here are the individual Yukon boys’ placings from the COAC meet:

Elijah Ankrom took ninth-place with a time of 17:09.12. Kolby Mccoy finished in 10th place with a time of 17:12.68. Noah Hanscom placed 19th with a time of 17:35.50. Kohl Kimmel took 32nd place with a time of 17:55.58. Kyle Crow finished in 48th place with a time of 18:22.69. Grant Olander placed 50th with a time of 18:27.82 and Mikael Stamm took 66th place with a time of 19:05.83.

Here are the individual Yukon girls’ results from Stillwater:

Elora Jones took fifth-place with a time of 20:36.18. Asley Baker finished in 19th place with a time of 21:47.54. Desiree Walker placed 54th with a time of 23:28.15. Myka Heimbach took 57th place with a time of 23:38.40. Savannah Yancy finished in 59th place with a time of 23:41.75. Zoe Wilson placed 70th with a time of 25:09.90 and Taylor Smith took 75th place with a time of 25:44.73.

Up next for the Yukon harriers will be the Class 6A west regional meet next Saturday at 10 a.m. at Norman.